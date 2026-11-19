Two men died after gunmen pretending to buy a petrol pump opened fire at a scrapyard in Block PP, Soshanguve, on November 18.

According to Gauteng police, the incident occurred at about 10:00 when two unidentified men allegedly entered the scrapyard under the pretence of wanting to purchase a petrol pump.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Mudau said the suspects reportedly asked to speak to the scrapyard owner to negotiate the purchase.

He said the situation allegedly turned violent when one of the men produced a firearm and opened fire on the owner and his assistant.

“Both victims sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

“The SAPS Tshwane District Murder and Robbery Unit has opened an investigation into the double murder, while police have launched a manhunt to trace and apprehend the suspects,” said Mudau.

Mudau said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects had used the intended purchase as a reason to gain access to the scrapyard, but no explicit motivation has been confirmed.

One of the suspects was reportedly wearing a red hoodie and black jeans at the time of the incident, Mudau said.

Police seek tips from the public

Police have appealed to anyone who may have information that could assist investigators in identifying or locating the suspects to contact the SAPS Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the MySAPS app.

Mudau said police management has raised concern over a sensitive video of the crime scene circulating on social media and urged members of the public not to share or forward the footage.

He said the investigation remains ongoing, and police are appealing for public assistance as the search for the suspects continues.

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