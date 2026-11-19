Three lion and two tiger cubs, bat-eared foxes and lynxes were found and seized at a private residence in East Lynne, Pretoria, during a raid.

The animals are currently at the Pretoria zoo while the criminal cases are being investigated.

Three suspects were arrested on November 17 and will appear in court on November 19.

This follows an investigation on November 17 that was carried out by environment management inspectors of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, also known as the Green Scorpions, with the support of Gauteng’s Green Scorpions and the SAPS.

According to the department, the investigation started after an informant informed the department about wild species, which were offered for sale on social media.

A person was advertising lion and tiger cubs, civets and lynxes for sale.

An investigation was authorised with permission from the North Gauteng Directorate of Public Prosecutions in terms of Section 252A of the Criminal Procedure Act 1977.

The animals were seized after the suspects could not provide permits authorising the limited activities with the species concerned.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment David Maynier described the operation as an example of integrated environmental law enforcement.

“This is an excellent example of integrated environmental law enforcement in action. Illegal wildlife trade threatens protected species and undermines South Africa’s conservation efforts. Strong co-operation between environment authorities and law enforcement agencies is essential to investigate these crimes and bring the alleged perpetrators to court,” Maynier said.

He also thanked the informant who provided the information to the department.

“Individuals who are willing to share credible information can make an important contribution to the protection of our wildlife. We encourage anyone with knowledge of suspected illegal activity to report it through the appropriate channels,” he said.

Fiona Miles, director of Four Paws Photo: Supplied

Behind the commercial big cat trade

The seizure places the spotlight on the trade of big cats and the circumstances in which young animals end up in the commercial industry and illegal trade.

Four Paws director Fiona Miles said the organisation cannot speculate about the origin of the specific cubs that were seized in Pretoria, as the police investigation is still ongoing.

“Our research however shows that the legal industry and the illegal trade are not two separate worlds. We identified networks which operate large breeding facilities around public interaction with big cats, while they also trade in living animals and bones, as well as others who provide a start-to-destination service, from purchase to legal and forged documentation and transport,” Miles said.

According to her, the legal trade serves as a cover for a growing illegal trade in big cats. “Whether these cubs come from a registered farm or a backyard operation, the underlying cause is the same: the commercial breeding of big cats.”

Miles said South Africa’s regulation of tiger trade is especially fragmented, because tigers are not indigenous to the country and are classified as a non-native species.

“Four Paws’ research has found that every province regulates big cats differently and, in some cases, not at all. When we inquired with the provinces in 2022, Gauteng indicated that no permit was necessary to keep tigers, while Limpopo said tigers are not regulated by their environmental law,” explained Miles.

She believes the lack of a compulsory national register for numbers, births, deaths and movements makes it difficult to determine the scope of the trade.

“Nobody, including the South African authorities, knows exactly how many tigers there are in the country. Fragmented regulation means that tigers can be bred, killed and traded relatively easily.”

Miles said the demand for big cat cubs is driven by various markets, including tourism and interaction activities, private detention and international trade.

According to her, cubs used for interaction with tourists are often separated from their mothers shortly after birth.

“On breeding farms, cubs are usually separated from their mothers within days after the birth. Hand-raised cubs miss out on the essential nutrients, socialisation and learning process which only the mother can provide.”

She said these animals can develop nutritional deficiencies, weakened immune systems and behavioural problems, while inefficient vaccinations and deworming, as well as inbreeding, can cause further health problems.

“A thorough veterinary assessment is therefore crucial,” according to Miles.

Her premise is that big cats born and raised in captivity cannot be released into the wild and should rather be taken care of in true sanctuaries where they will receive lifelong care, are not bred and not handled by humans.

The organisation calls for a complete termination of the commercial big cat industry in South Africa, with a phased phasing out of breeding and trading companies, a central register for tigers and stronger control of captivity and movement.

“Four Paws’ position is clear: wild animals are not pets. They have complicated needs which include feeding, space, behaviour, climate and social structures that cannot be satisfied at a house,” she added.

She also warned against public interaction with cubs, including walking and selfie events that support the commercial breeding industry.

“Our message to the public is simple: do not go for a play and caress session with a lion, cheetah or tiger cub, because then you become part of the problem.”

Make use of Four Paws’ reporting tools to report any concerns you have around the buying and selling of big cats.

David Maynier, minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Photo: Supplied

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