Residents across several Tshwane suburbs could face water supply disruptions after the City of Tshwane’s announcement on November 18 about the closure of inflows to seven reservoirs amid growing pressure on the metro’s water supply network.

The affected reservoirs are Garsfontein, Klapperkop, Heights High Level, Heights Low Level, Brakfontein, Rooihuiskraal and Bakenkop.

According to the metro’s spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, reducing inflows is necessary to stabilise the wider system and prevent a more extensive water supply collapse.

Mashigo said water levels in the affected reservoirs were averaging above 40%. However, residents could experience low pressure or interruptions if the closures continue for longer than the stored water can sustain supply.

Reservoir closures affect suburbs across Tshwane

The Garsfontein reservoir system supplies several Pretoria East suburbs, including Garsfontein, Moreleta Park, Elardus Park, Constantia Park, Erasmuskloof, Faerie Glen, Die Wilgers, Equestria, Lynnwood, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge, Wapadrand, Wingate Park and Waterkloof Glen.

Other affected areas include Murrayfield, La Montagne, Meyerspark, Rietondale, Queenswood, Villieria, Waverley, Montana Park, Sinoville and Wonderboom.

The Klapperkop reservoir system also supplies several areas in Pretoria East, including Waterkloof, Waterkloof Ridge, Waterkloof Heights, Monument Park, Erasmusrand, Menlo Park, Menlyn, Lynnwood, Lynnwood Manor and Persequor Ext 10.

Other areas supplied through this system include Arcadia, Sunnyside, Groenkloof, Pretoria Central, Capital Park, Gezina and Mayville.

Montana Reservoir supports northern supply as Mamelodi strains

“Montana Reservoir is currently at 68% capacity and receiving an additional 36 million litres of water a day from Roodeplaat to support supply to the northern part of the Garsfontein system,” said Mashigo.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi’s water supply remains under pressure, with conditions affecting water entering the system placing additional strain on the two reservoirs.

Affected areas include Mamelodi Extensions, Mahube Valley, Moretele View, The Willows, Glenway Estate, Leeuwfontein and Pienaarspoort.

City urges residents to save water

Mashigo urged residents to use water sparingly to help the available reservoir storage last longer while the supply system is being stabilised.

Residents are encouraged to avoid unnecessary water consumption and postpone activities requiring large quantities of water.

The metro has said updates will be provided as conditions change.

Metro enforces water restrictions, higher tariffs and spot fines after short postponement

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