The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) held an urgent meeting on Wednesday, November 18, a day after their members clashed during a towing operation in the Pretoria CBD.

TMPD chief Commissioner Yolande Faro led the meeting at metro police headquarters. Major General T.E. Mulaudzi attended with an SANDF delegation, alongside senior metro police officials.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the TMPD said Mulaudzi condemned the alleged conduct of the soldiers involved and confirmed that the incident was under investigation. He said appropriate action should be taken if investigators establish wrongdoing.

Faro raised concerns about the incident and said metro police would continue enforcing the law while the investigation took its course.

The two organisations agreed on measures to improve co-ordination, prevent similar incidents and address concerns through the appropriate channels. The TMPD did not specify what those measures would entail.

The confrontation took place on Tuesday, November 17, on Visagie Street between Thabo Sehume and Paul Kruger streets, near SANDF premises.

The TMPD said its Pound Unit had been called out after a complaint about vehicles reportedly parked illegally and blocking the road.

The TMPD alleged that a soldier took a Pound Unit member’s service firearm and then pointed a firearm at metro police personnel. The department said its officers continued towing, cleared the road and opened a criminal case with the South African Police Service.

Two videos of the confrontation show people in camouflage and metro police uniforms gathering around a tow truck and a white minibus before some move into the roadway. The clips do not clearly show the alleged disarming or pointing of a firearm.

In a separate statement on Wednesday, the SANDF described the confrontation as “unfortunate and deeply regrettable” and criticised the conduct of uniformed personnel on both sides shown in the footage.

It said it was awaiting a full report from investigators before commenting further.

Also read: WATCH: Soldiers and metro police clash over towing in Pretoria CBD

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