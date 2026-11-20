Residents living in and around Kameeldrift West are calling on the municipality to put long-term measures in place to fix the area’s inconsistent electricity supply after another recent outage.

The area consists largely of agricultural smallholdings; power failures directly impact water supply via borehole pumps as well as residential and farm security.

Newly elected Ward 55 councillor Johan Cloete said while these issues are not new, they have worsened since the local government elections at the beginning of November. No specific outage logs were provided.

Supply grid and community demands

Residents say they are experiencing power outages almost every day, and that the situation continues to get worse. Families, businesses, farmers and other residents depend on a reliable electricity supply for their daily livelihoods and basic needs.

“The constant power interruptions, voltage fluctuations and power dips are not only causing major inconvenience but also putting residents at financial risk due to damage to household appliances, water pumps and other electrical equipment. The question we, as a community, are asking is: Where has the ‘Batho Pele’ principle of ‘People First’ gone? Residents deserve proper service delivery, communication and accountability. They cannot be expected to live indefinitely under these conditions,” Cloete said.

Kameeldrift West is primarily supplied by the Swartspruit Substation, which receives its bulk upstream power from Eskom’s Hartbeespoort Dam Substation (alongside a 33kV feed tied to the Iscor Sandworks Substation).

According to Cloete, the community is calling for the following:

– A comprehensive investigation into the causes of these ongoing power interruptions

– A clear report on the condition of the Swartspruit and Eskom electricity networks

– A concrete maintenance, repair and infrastructure upgrade plan

– Regular communication and feedback to the affected community, and

– Clear timeframes for resolving these ongoing problems

“The community is not asking for special treatment. We are asking for reliable basic service delivery,” Cloete said.

At the time of publication, the Tshwane metro had not responded to Rekord’s inquiry.

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