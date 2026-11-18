WATCH: Soldiers and metro police clash over towing in Pretoria CBD

A towing operation on Visagie Street in the Pretoria CBD led to a confrontation between soldiers and Tshwane metro police officers on Tuesday, November 17.

The incident took place between Thabo Sehume and Paul Kruger streets, near South African National Defence Force (SANDF) premises.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) said its Pound Unit had dispatched tow trucks after receiving a complaint about vehicles reportedly parked illegally and obstructing the road.

In the first video, people in camouflage and metro police uniforms crowd around the rear of a tow truck beside a white minibus.

Watch the videos here:

An officer wearing a vest marked TMPD approaches the group. Near the end of the clip, a person in camouflage steps back into the road with their arms extended.

The second video, filmed from inside another vehicle, shows several people in blue uniforms with reflective strips moving towards the tow truck.

As the group spreads into the road, one person in camouflage crouches while others move past the front of the minibus. A person in camouflage and a blue beret later walks across the road carrying a long, thin object.

The TMPD alleged that a soldier took a Pound Unit member’s service firearm and then pointed a firearm at metro police personnel. Neither clip clearly shows the alleged disarming or pointing of a firearm.

The department said its members continued towing and cleared the road. It said a criminal case had been opened with the South African Police Service against the soldier allegedly involved.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 18, the SANDF described the incident as “unfortunate and deeply regrettable”.

It said the two institutions were expected to work together and described the conduct of uniformed personnel on both sides shown in the footage as “unbecoming of professional officers”.

The SANDF said it was awaiting a full report from the investigating authorities before issuing a more detailed statement.

Also read: Lion cubs, tiger cubs and bat-eared foxes seized in Pretoria wildlife bust

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