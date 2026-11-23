Tshwane’s coalition negotiations have reached a decisive stage, with the ANC weighing a multi-party agreement that would retain ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya as mayor against a DA proposal for broader co-operation across hung councils.

The 214-seat Tshwane council requires 108 seats for a majority. The DA emerged as the largest party with 74 seats, followed by ActionSA with 48 and the ANC with 44. Smaller parties, including the EFF, MK Party and Freedom Front Plus, hold seats that could determine the outcome.

Negotiations have centred on two competing arrangements ahead of the council’s inaugural sitting on Thursday.

Political commentator Wayne Sussman said the ANC appeared committed to a four-party arrangement in Tshwane involving itself, ActionSA, the EFF and MK Party, with negotiations gaining momentum.

“ActionSA is on the cusp of big things as a political party,” Sussman said, arguing that the party was unlikely to surrender its push for Moya to remain mayor of the capital.

He said ActionSA was prepared to invest heavily in negotiations to secure the political breakthrough in the three metros, while the ANC was carefully weighing the party’s position in the broader talks.

The emerging arrangement would retain Moya as mayor, but leave the DA, which secured the largest share of the vote in Tshwane, outside the governing coalition.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the DA made a final offer to ActionSA on Saturday, proposing a confidence-and-supply arrangement that would allow Moya to remain mayor of Tshwane and appoint her own executive, while the DA would lead Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

He said that the proposal sought to secure support for mayoral and speaker candidates without requiring a full multi-party coalition, allowing parties to retain control over appointments within their own executive structures.

Hill-Lewis said the offer was intended to prevent further coalition instability and reflected the election results, while allowing ActionSA to govern Tshwane on its own terms.

The DA leader added that ActionSA rejected the proposal, with its leadership opposed to the DA’s arrangements in Johannesburg, where Helen Zille was proposed as mayor.

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink criticised ActionSA’s response, saying: “Let the record show that Herman Mashaba and ActionSA had a chance to form governments in Gauteng’s metros without the ANC, EFF and MK. Their response has been to reject the offer with contempt.”

The rejection has left the DA facing the prospect of opposition benches in Gauteng’s metros.

Willie Spies of the Freedom Front Plus said his party had supported the DA’s proposal that Moya lead a coalition government in Tshwane, but ActionSA’s decision to align with the ANC, EFF and MK Party had made that arrangement impossible.

The DA subsequently took its broader stability framework proposal to the ANC, offering a model of co-operation with the ANC and IFP across 137 hung councils nationally.

Under the framework, the ANC would lead 93 councils, the DA 24 and the IFP 20, subject to agreement with the IFP.

Hill-Lewis said the proposal would ‘resolve all questions of local government instability for the next five years’, while preventing the recurring changes in mayoral leadership that have affected municipalities.

The framework also provides flexibility for negotiations in metros, where leadership arrangements may differ from the principle that the largest party within a governing partnership should lead.

The ANC’s National Executive Committee is expected to decide on Monday which route it will pursue. The decision will determine whether Tshwane’s government is formed through the emerging multi-party pact or a broader arrangement involving the DA and IFP.

For residents, the immediate concern is whether a governing majority will be secured in time for Thursday’s council sitting, when councillors must elect a speaker, mayor and chief whip.

Moya’s supporters argue that her leadership should continue, pointing to ActionSA’s growth from no ward representation to 27 ward councillors in Tshwane and the work undertaken to address dysfunction in the municipality.

“We went from zero wards to 48 [councillors] in Tshwane,” said ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont to Rekord, arguing that the growth reflected the party’s and Moya’s work in attempting to unravel years of dysfunction in the city.

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