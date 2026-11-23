Husband arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot wife in Boschkop

A husband is expected to appear in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court on Monday, November 23, after he allegedly threatened to shoot his wife and Boschkop police found an unlicensed revolver in his possession.

Tshwane police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at about 00:10 on Sunday, November 22.

When officers arrived, the woman told them her husband had accused her of infidelity and threatened to shoot her.

Police searched the premises and found a .38 Special revolver in the man’s possession. Van Dyk said preliminary investigations indicated that the firearm’s serial number had been filed off. The man could not produce a valid firearm licence.

Officers seized the revolver and 21 live rounds of ammunition. Police arrested the man on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as malicious damage to property. The matter is being investigated under the Domestic Violence Act.

Van Dyk said the revolver would undergo forensic examination to determine whether it had been used in any other crimes.

The latest SAPS crime statistics, released on November 20, show that police recorded 314 domestic violence-related murders, 802 attempted murders and 2 755 rapes across South Africa between July and September 2026.

Gauteng accounted for 61 of the murders and 128 of the attempted murders. Of the 314 people murdered nationwide, 159 were adult women.

The quarterly release gives a combined total for domestic violence-related murders. A separate South African Medical Research Council study found that about 60% of women murdered in South Africa in 2020/21 were killed by an intimate partner.

Also read: Pretoria mother of two still missing three weeks later

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