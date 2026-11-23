Residents across Akasia, Soshanguve, Heatherdale and Clarina are being urged to become more actively involved in fighting crime through the establishment of street committees, as the Akasia Community Policing Forum (CPF) looks to extend the Karenpark community safety model to other neighbourhoods.

The call forms part of a community mobilisation directive issued by the CPF Sector 2 leadership on November 19. They are encouraging residents to organise themselves into street committees and work alongside the SAPS and the CPF to strengthen crime prevention, particularly during the festive season.

According to Akasia CPF project co-ordinator Eric Tseane, Karenpark has demonstrated how organised communities can contribute to improved neighbourhood safety through active street committees, vetted patrollers and co-operation with law enforcement.

The CPF said the approach had resulted in a visible reduction in house burglaries, theft and contact crimes in the area.

Tseane said the intention was to encourage communities across Sector 2 to take greater responsibility for their neighbourhoods by building stronger relationships between residents, the CPF and police.

Communities unite to tackle local crime

“We want residents to understand that community safety cannot be left to the police alone. When people organise themselves, know their neighbours and work together with law enforcement, they can make a meaningful contribution towards preventing crime.

“The Karenpark model has shown what is possible when communities unite behind a common goal,” said Tseane.

Street committees require 5 to 10 vetted members

Under the proposed structure, every street, block and extension is encouraged to establish a committee consisting of between five and 10 trusted residents, including young people, women and older residents.

The committees must register with CPF Sector 2 and Akasia SAPS, with members required to undergo police vetting before participating in patrols.

“Prospective patrollers are expected to provide copies of their identity documents, proof of residence and two references to the CPF office,” Tseane said.

“The planned activities include weekly patrols with SAPS, day and night visibility operations, festive-season roadblocks and stop-and-search operations conducted with police, as well as community clean-ups and crime prevention awareness campaigns,” he said.

Residents are also encouraged to report suspicious activities, house burglary, theft, drug dealing, illegal shebeens and the sale of stolen goods.

The CPF emphasised that the initiative would operate within the law, warning against vigilantism, assault or residents taking the law into their own hands.

He said only vetted members wearing official CPF reflective bibs will be permitted to participate in patrols.

Residents volunteer weekly for year-round safety

“This means residents have to volunteer at least two hours a week for patrols, attend monthly CPF Sector 2 meetings held on the second Saturday of each month at Akasia SAPS, and encourage neighbouring households to become involved.”

The CPF also appealed for donations of torches, whistles and reflective jackets to support the initiative.

It said the objective was to establish consistent community involvement rather than relying on crime prevention efforts only during the festive season or after criminal incidents.

The initiative is intended to strengthen co-operation across Ward 98 and surrounding communities, with the CPF calling for unity beyond political affiliations in addressing local crime.

The CPF office is located at the Akasia police station, contact Eric on 076 073 6103 to join.

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