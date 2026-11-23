Severe thunderstorms with hail are expected in Pretoria today, Monday, November 23. Heavy downpours could cause localised flooding, while strong winds could damage property.

According to Vox Weather, severe thunderstorms are possible across parts of central and eastern South Africa on Monday. The storms could bring heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms covering Gauteng. Pretoria is forecast to be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, : with temperatures ranging from 18°C to 29°C.

The weather service warned that heavy rain could flood roads, low-water bridges and low-lying areas. Hail and strong winds could damage homes and infrastructure, and some areas could experience brief power or communications disruptions.

Motorists are urged to drive cautiously on wet roads and avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges. Residents should seek shelter indoors during hail or lightning and avoid taking cover under trees.

Also read: Pretoria mother of two still missing three weeks later

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