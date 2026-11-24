Do you recognise this vehicle? Information sought after photo of cat goes viral

Anyone with information about a photograph circulating on social media that appears to show a cat tied to a vehicle is asked to get in touch with us.

If you know when or where the photograph was taken, recognise the vehicle or saw what happened, please send us a private message. We would also like to hear from anyone who has the original photograph or video footage.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said no criminal case had been opened in connection with the photograph. Police are working with security companies and the Villieria and Pretoria Moot community policing forums to locate the vehicle and establish what happened.

Van Dyk said patrols, searches and further enquiries were under way. He urged anyone who could help identify or locate the vehicle to share that information with police.

He said police would work to identify those responsible and bring them to justice if wrongdoing was confirmed.

Also read: Beloved father and community protector Wayne Bezuidenhout dies at 45

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