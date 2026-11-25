Tshwane ratepayers are facing R5 000 fines or criminal charges for exceeding newly announced Level 2 water restrictions.

The restrictions have prompted AfriForum to stage a symbolic protest, which the organisation said highlights the metro’s persistent water wastage and the loss of more than a third of its water supply.

AfriForum says the ‘fine’ also serves to hold the metro accountable for what it described as deteriorating water infrastructure and a failure to take sufficient action to curb water losses.

The civil rights organisation maintains that the metro is guilty of double standards by holding residents accountable for water wastage while attempting to evade responsibility for its own failures.

According to AfriForum’s spokesperson for community structures in Pretoria, Llewellynn Hemmens, the protest action highlights the irony of the Tshwane metro’s approach amid the ongoing water crisis.

“It is ironic that the metro holds residents accountable by issuing warnings and seeking to impose fines for alleged water wastage, while it continues to lose enormous quantities of water through leaking pipes, inadequate infrastructure and poor maintenance.”

Water restrictions and audited losses

Hemmens said the metro recently announced that Level 2 water restrictions were being implemented, limiting household water consumption to 20 kilolitres per month.

Residents who disregard these restrictions could face fines of at least R5 000 or even criminal prosecution.

While the following figures could not be independently verified, AfriForum claims that according to the Tshwane metro’s audited financial statements for the 2024/25 financial year, physical water losses cost the metro about R1.36b during that period.

He added that the latest available figures indicate that water losses have since increased from about 31% to 35%.

“Based on these figures, the city’s current water losses are estimated to amount to approximately R1.5b per year or roughly R4m per day.”

This represents a shocking waste of both a precious resource and public funds, Hemmens said.

“The metro must stop blaming residents for its own failures. It cannot hold residents accountable for water wastage while it loses millions of rands’ worth of water every day. The metro needs to get its own house in order first.”

He said the metro’s resources, personnel and budgets should instead be directed towards detecting and repairing water leaks, maintaining infrastructure and effectively reducing water losses.

Call for urgent infrastructure repairs

He said AfriForum calls on the metro’s municipal manager to prioritise the repair of water leaks and, among other things, to present a plan to curb water losses.

“The Tshwane metro loses an estimated R4m worth of water every single day. It is time for the metro to stop hunting down residents to fine them and instead start hunting down its own leaks and fixing them. We do not want any more excuses, campaigns, or promises; we want to see teams out on the streets repairing leaks. Water is a precious resource and the Tshwane metro should start treating it as such,” Hemmens expressed.

He concluded by saying AfriForum will continue to document municipal water wastage, hold the metro accountable and apply pressure to ensure that actual repairs are carried out.

Despite several follow-ups, Rekord has yet to receive a response from Tshwane.

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