Highveld thunderstorms can be spectacular, but they can also be extremely dangerous – and become more frequent as the summer season gets underway.

These storms can bring damaging winds, hail, lightning and localised flooding, particularly in vulnerable settlements. The resulting damage can have serious consequences for homes and property.

Rekord readers are urged to take note of the following tips:

– Pull over to a safe area when caught in a heavy storm.

– Turn off all electrical and gas appliances should you be indoors during a flood.

– Never drive into deep water as a depth of only 60cm is enough to wash a vehicle away.

– Be aware of your weather forecast before travel.

– Ensure you keep emergency numbers handy.

– Don’t park or stand under a tree during heavy rainfall as dead branches can damage your vehicle or injure you.

Some hail safety tips include:

– Keep an updated weather forecast to learn of an approaching hailstorm. The South African Weather Service ‘Weathersmart’ app is a good example.

– Find shelter and remain there until the storm subsides.

When driving

– Look for cover when you are caught off guard in a hailstorm. This can be undercover parking or a petrol station.

– Put hazard lights on for your and other road users’ safety.

– Stay in your vehicle until the storm passes.

– If there is no shelter, pull over as soon as it is safe to do so, as driving during a hailstorm decreases visibility, makes roads slippery and increases the risk of aquaplaning in pools of hail and water.

– Since temperatures drop during a hailstorm, vehicle windows will fog up and hamper visibility. It is critical that the vehicle’s defogger functions properly.

When you are in your house

– Ensure gutters are cleaned and free of debris so that ice and water can move easily off the roof.

– Move your outdoor equipment and furniture undercover when a heavy storm is forecast.

Some additional car tips include:

– Ensure your headlights and brake lights are working properly.

– Satisfy yourself your tyres are in good condition.

– Don’t speed, and avoid hard braking or sharp turns.

– Maintain a safe following distance as this gives you time to react and avoid potentially dangerous situations.

– Ensure your windscreen wipers are in good condition and that you can see clearly while driving.

– Switch on your headlights, especially when natural light is low. This not only increases visibility but also alerts other drivers to your presence on the road.

– You get a lot of spray from vehicles ahead of you, so keep a large following distance.

– Do not attempt to cross flooded low-lying bridges even if you think your car is capable.

– Adjust your speed to the condition of the road. Just because the speed limit is 120km/h does not mean that it is safe to travel at this speed in all conditions.

– Be aware of pedestrians and animals crossing the road to escape the rain.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

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