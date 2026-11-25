Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms and hail in Pretoria today

A yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms and hail is in place for Pretoria and the rest of Gauteng today, Wednesday, 25 November.

Heavy downpours could flood roads and damage infrastructure, while hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning are also expected.

According to Vox Weather, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely across Gauteng, Limpopo, the Mpumalanga Highveld and surrounding areas, with some storms expected to become severe.

In Pretoria, thundershowers are forecast for the afternoon.

The level 4 warning also covers the western Bushveld and central parts of Limpopo, western Mpumalanga and the far east of North West.

A separate yellow level 2 warning is in place for eastern Limpopo, southern and eastern Mpumalanga, and eastern parts of North West and the Free State. In those areas, heavy rain could cause localised flooding of roads, bridges and low-lying areas, while strong winds and hail could damage infrastructure and homes.

Elsewhere, Vox Weather forecasts cool, cloudy conditions across eastern South Africa, with light rain in parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Western parts of the country can expect a sunnier, warmer afternoon.

SAWS has also issued a heat advisory for Thursday, 26 November, covering parts of Nama Khoi, Kamiesberg, Khai-Ma and Hantam in the Northern Cape, as well as Matzikama and Cederberg in the Western Cape. Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in parts of Beaufort West, Prince Albert and Oudtshoorn on Friday, 27 November.

Also read: Lion cubs, tiger cubs and bat-eared foxes seized in Pretoria wildlife bust

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