Young goat rescued after more than a day trapped in toilet pit

A young goat is in the care of the Tshwane SPCA after being rescued from a toilet pit in Mlhanga, where it had been trapped for more than a day.

According to the Tshwane SPCA, a concerned member of the public reported the incident, prompting its inspectorate to respond.

Field officer Solly Skosana and inspector manager Andrew Kekana were dispatched to rescue the goat. The confined space made it difficult to reach and free the animal, but the pair managed to bring it to safety.

The SPCA said the goat was frightened and is now in its care.

Following the rescue, the organisation appealed for donations to help cover fuel and other costs that keep its inspectors on the road and able to respond to reports of animals in distress.

Also read: Lion cubs, tiger cubs and bat-eared foxes seized in Pretoria wildlife bust

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