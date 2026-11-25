It’s that time of the year again and Pretoria shoppers are gearing up for Black Friday.

That means long queues and frantic buying, but it also means taking a step back to consider the financial implications of the entire Black Friday month of November.

Rekord’s readers are once again urged to make use of the following tips as provided by the Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman:

– Be proactive: If you plan to buy expensive goods on Black Friday, track the price for several months to understand exactly what kind of bargain you are getting. This will assist in detecting if a retailer has inflated a price just before Black Friday to make a deal seem more attractive.

– Beware of bait marketing: Section 30 of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) prohibits a company from advertising goods or services in a way that deceives consumers about the actual availability of the items. When it comes to Black Friday sales, many suppliers make it clear that the deal applies to limited stock. There is nothing wrong with this, provided it is not used as a sales tactic to get consumers to buy something different or more expensive.

– Verify: Take steps to check the profiles of unknown suppliers, including asking your online communities and reading up on reviews.

– Exercise caution: If it sounds too good to be true, it almost certainly is – especially when buying online.

– Beware fake sites: If you receive an email advertising a special deal that looks as though it comes from a reputable supplier, double-check the URL on the site to which you are directed and compare it against the company’s official website. Scammers often disguise fake websites by making small, barely perceptible changes to the URL, such as switching a 1 for an I or leaving off or adding a letter. These tactics are often aimed at directing you to a fake site to defraud you.

– Pay attention to the fine print: Take note of website terms and conditions when buying online. Return or cancellation policies that are not clear and upfront are a big red flag.

Take special note of the expected delivery time when using online marketplaces. Many well-known online marketplaces act as third-party sellers, meaning that any dispute or delivery issues will be referred to the often unknown third-party seller, leaving consumers feeling abandoned. Both the CPA and the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (ECTA) are clear about marketplaces’ obligations. Consumers must be made aware in clear and upfront terms if they are not transacting with the marketplace, and what recourse they will have in the event they are unhappy with the goods or services.

Take note of no-refund policies and enquire about the store’s warranties and guarantees over and above the implied warranty protection provided by Section 56 of the CPA. Section 56 sets out what rights a consumer has when goods they have bought become defective (with a material manufacturer’s defect) within six months of purchase, and the consumer’s right to choose between refund, replacement and repair.

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