WEDNESDAY

Nickel Christmas Market @ Kungwini Welfare Organisation, Graham Road, Zwavelpoort – Nov 25- Dec 6

You’re not just shopping for unique gifts and festive treats; you’re investing in hope and empowerment. Come see the beautiful, handmade creations crafted with love by our residents living with disabilities – right alongside the unique products from our local entrepreneurs. Starts 09:00–17:00. Enquiries: 012 940 0221.

THURSDAY

Festive Market @ Menlyn Park, Atterbury Road and Lois Avenue – Nov 26–Jan 3

Shop and support local at this pack-and-go market with a wide range of local handmade products, gifts, decor, fashion, accessories and specialty food. Near Entrance 5. Starts 09:00 (same as shopping mall hours). Enquiries: 012 764 9600

FRIDAY

32 Bataljon-storieaand – Meebos 1982 Puma 132 @ AfriForum teater, Greenlyn Village sentrum

Herleef die dramatiese gebeure van Operasie Meebos deur die kragtige eerstehandse getuienis van veterane van 32 Bataljon, voormalige SALM-lede en ooggetuies. Bring hulde aan die 15 mans wat hul lewens verloor het en hoor die ware verhale van moed, opoffering en broederskap wat in die hitte van die stryd gesmee is. Begin 18:00 vir 18:30. Bespreek: Tixsa. Navrae: 066 420 6181

Christmas Market @ Serene Park Retirement Centre, 245 Johnny Claassens Street, Garsfontein

Plenty of delicious food items, handmade items will be for sale. Starts 11:00–16:00. Enquiries: 012 348 8254.

Family Night & Day Market @ Kolonnade Retail Park, cnr Sefako Makgatho Dr & Enkeldoorn Ave – Nov 27&28

Unique gifts and crafts, food vendors, children’s play area. Nov 27 starts 17:00-22:00; Nov 28 starts 09:00 until late. Enquiries: 063 790 2726

Kers & Fees saam met Helené Bester @ Wapadrant gemeente, 3 Sunrise Road, Olympus

Oestafel buffet-ete en saam sing van Kersliedere. Begin: 18:00 Navrae: Pieter 084 304 6690

Liggiefees @ Jakaranda Kinderhuis, 1 Talitha Kumi St, Derdepoort 326-Jr – Nov 27– Dec 23

Live performance every night from 19:00 including Joshua na die Reën, Riaan Benade, Sean Miles, Dodo Nyoka and many more. Book: Tixsa. Enquiries: 012 800 4700

SMASH Fun Cricket Day @ Pretoria High School Old Boys Club/Phobians

Ages 6–13. Open to ALL skill levels – even if you’ve never played cricket before! 60-minute team cricket matches against other teams, fun skill challenges and activities. Starts 15:00–18:00. Book: Smash cricket app. Enquiries: info@smashcricket.co.za

SATURDAY

16 Days of Activism Market & Family Day @ Capital Park Community Centre, 317 Myburgh Street

Visitors are encouraged to bring canned food or non-perishable food items to support families in need. Starts 09:00–15:00. Enquiries: 076 324 4352

Amici Noël @ Nazareth House Kapel, 290 Florence Ribeiro Ave, Waterkloof

Die Amici-koor bied hul tradisionele konsert aan as deel van hul 30-jarige bestaan. Begin 14:00 en 17:00. Navrae: 012 460 3074

Black Friday Outdoor Market @ Oriental City Centurion

Christmas is coming: shop food, clothing, plants and arts & crafts. Starts 09:00–17:00. Enquiries: 082 739 7686.

BMW Motorrad Montana: Open Day and Demo Fest @ cnr Sefako Makgatho Dr & Tuine Street, Montana Tuine

300+ motorcycles on display, food stalls and plenty of Motorrad action, motorcycle celebrity Franswa Smit from 1Spoor Adventure will be there! RSVP: rudi.britz@mbw-montana.co.za Starts 09:00–13:00.

Christkindlmarkt @ Deutsche Internationale Schule, Simon Vermooten Dr, The Willows

Traditional German Christmas Market: Live music programme, Traditional German food, Market hall and Festive lights. Booking: www.christkindlmarkt.co.za Starts 15:30. Enquiries: 012 803 4106

Festive Fun Day @ 431 Rodericks Road, Menlo Park

Hosted by Fortis Collective. Raising funds for a charity. Christmas Presents exchange: Bring your well-cared-for, pre-loved toys, books, clothes and gifts for all ages and swap them for something new. Lots of kids activities. Starts 09:00–12:00. Enquiries: WhatsApp 066 115 5319 or enquiries@fortiscollective.org

Kersfeesmark @ Lavender Kontrei Mark, h/v Apache en K97

Kom beleef die lekkerte van Kersinkopies, plaaslike produkte, unieke handgemaakte geskenke en vakansie-bederfies. Los geskenkie by Kersvader 13:30 en 17:00, Kersvader deel geskenke uit, veilige speelarea vir kinders. Nagmark begin 16:00. Vermaak deur Irene-Louise van Wyk en Liezel Pieters. Begin 09:00–21:00. Navrae: 083 262 1947

Kersmark @ Riviera-Jakaranda Gemeente, Blakestraat 125

Lekker pannekoek, jafels en tuisgebak, geskenke en boeke. Begin 10:00–13:00. Navrae: Rolin 071 869 4962

Military Market & Family Day @ 175 32nd Street, Warehouse 18, Doornkloof East

Survival gear & military antiques, PCP air rifle shooting tournament. Book: tentpro.co.za Enquiries: 076 717 5654

Netball Fun Day @ Laerskool Totiusdal, Waverley

7-100 ages welcome. Individual or team entries for three or more games. Entries close November 22. Dress up as something that starts with the first letter of your name. Starts 08:00. Enquiries: 062 587 7553.

Swurve Festive Fun Run @ Van Ryneveld Lifestyle Centre, 65 Van Ryneveld Avenue

Distances: 5km fun run/1km kiddies run. Dog-friendly. Dress up: Red, white and green. Bring a donation for the elderly — clothing, toiletries or other essential care items. Scan QR code on poster to register. Starts 07:00. Enquiries: 076 762 0049

Wit Olifant Sale @ 749 Richmondstraat, Erasmuskloof

Is daar ’n wit olifant in jou huis? Kom verkoop enigiets wat in die pad is. Worsbroodjies ook te koop. Begin 08:00–15:00. Navrae: 064 655 4186 of 073 883 1743.

SUNDAY

Alternative Market @ Railways Café Centurion

Alternative, gothic, geeky, steampunk, retro and quirky – arts and crafts, live music, cold beer and great food. Starts 11:00–16:00.

Eastside Carol Service 2026 – The Heavens Declare @ 850 Primula Road, Moreleta Park

An evening of family fun, beautiful Christmas carols, and celebrating the One at the centre of it all: Jesus! Carol service starts 18:00. Enquiries: 012 998 2877

Palissander Chamber Choir – Christmas Concert @ NG Kerk Lynnwood, 439 Sussex Avenue, Lynnwood

Our programme, Gloria, brings together wide-ranging music praising God’s majesty, holiness and mercy. Works include: My king is comin’ soon (Kyle Pederson), Bogoroditse Devo (Sergei Rachmaninoff), O magnum mysterium (Michael John Trotta), O come, little children (arranged by David Giardinieri, incorporating Wachet auf by JS Bach) and Sizalelwe Indodana (arranged by Victor Johnson). The title work is Gloria cum sancto spiritu by Hyo-Won Woo. Book: Seatme.co.za Starts 16:00. Enquiries: 066 399 3045/ 012 348 1245

COMING SOON

Kersfeesliggies: Indoor Christmas Market @ Montana Hervormde Kerk, h/v Jan Bandjies en Azanza, Montana – Dec 1–26

Duisende liggies, kos, kindervermaak en ‘n binnenshuise Kersmark. Sondae gesluit. Begin: 18:00–22:00. Bespreek: kersfeesliggies.co.za Navrae: 012 567 1753

Kothuismarkfees @ h/v 28ste Laan & Louis Trichardtstraat – 1-3 Desember

Toeka tot nou. Kom vier 40 jaar saam. Die Kothuismark se doel is om elke jaar vir minderbevoorregte organisasies finansiële bystand te kan bied. Dit is n baie informele mark, maar geselligheid en lekker kos, 60 uitstallers en n mooi teetuin, sorg vir jou daaglikse kos en kuier! Ten bate van Starfish Babies. Begin 10:00–19:00. Navrae: 072 236 0777

Sounds of the season @ Menlyn Maine Central Square – Dec 2

An evening of festive favourites performed by Pretoria Symphony Orchestra live, conducted by Schalk van der Merwe. Book your spot at your favourite restaurant on the square. Starts 18:30. Enquiries: 084 326 2221

Teater Kersmark @ Fairtree Atterbury Theatre, Lynnwood Bridge – 2-8 Des

Die teater se voorportaal word omskep in ‘n Kersfees opwip-winkel met ’n verskeidenheid unieke geskenke, handgemaakte produkte en heerlike eetgoed. Sien die poster vir tye. Navrae: 012 942 5951.

Castle Walk Christmas Market @ Castle Walk Shopping Centre, 491 Nossob Street, Erasmuskloof – Dec 5

A vibrant new festive market experience bringing together the best of local creativity, delicious food and great music. Support local, dogs welcome. Starts 10:00–17:00. Enquiries: 012 347 0859

Groot Finaal Sangkompetisie @ Van Der Stels Restaurant, 386 Van Der Hoffstraat – 5 Des

Sangkompetisie met 20 finaliste, classic karre-uitstalling, springkasteel en stalletjies. Begin 09:00 tot laat. Navrae: Shay 063 310 8003 of Amanda 071 266 4941

Moot Christmas Drive @ Mountain View – Dec 5

Each year, we bring smiles and festive cheer to kids by delivering sweet treats and sharing the joy of the season. Our goal? To hand out 20 000 sweetie packs during our 7-day Christmas Drive. Stops along the day will be announced soon.

Vintage Christmas Market @ Irene Village Mall, c/o Nellmapius and Pierre van Ryneveld – Dec5&6

Over 150 exhibitors, SA’s biggest Christmas gift, vintage & decor show. Bring your letters to Santa’s Mailroom. Santa photos: Saturday 12:00-14:00; Sunday 15:00-17:00. Carols: Sunday 15:00-17:00; Christmas “sing along” community & public Carols on the Saxophone. Starts 09:00–17:00. Enquiries: 063 237 0373

Wonder Fest @ Wonderboom National Airport, Lintvelt Road, Doornpoort/Onderstepoort – Dec 5

More than a festival – it’s a full cultural experience bringing together premium music, food, fashion, lifestyle and unforgettable energy in one space. Book: Webtickets. Starts noon (12:00) to midnight (00:00).

Die Beste Krismis Party Ooit 2026 @ Moreleta Ouditorium, De Villabois Mareuil Rylaan 1353 – 6 Des

Met Steve Hofmeyr, Jan Blohm, Ghapi, Eden, Lindie Strydom en nog meer. Bespreek by iTickets. Navrae: 012 997 8000

Kerssang @ Pierneefteater, Mogg Ave, Villieria – 6 Des

Met Gertjan Holtzhausen en Eraneé de Beer. Kom sing saam en vier die Christusfees. Begin 15:00. Bespreek: info@pierneefteater.co.za of WhatsApp 072 460 5568.

MDSA Christmas Market @ Pierneef Tennis Club, 333 23rd Avenue, Villieria – Dec 6

New date and venue. Hosted by Miss, Mr, & Mrs Deaf South Africa. Live music, arts & crafts, festive treats, Christmas gifts, light and more. Starts 08:00–15:00. Enquiries: Janice WhatsApp: 071 470 4022 or ceo@missdeafsa.co.za

Moot Christmas Drive @ Villieria – Dec 6

Each year, we bring smiles and festive cheer to kids by delivering sweet treats and sharing the joy of the season. Our goal? To hand out 20 000 sweetie packs during our 7-day Christmas Drive. Special guests: Ruan Tennant en Irene-Louise van Wyk. Stops along the way will be announced soon.

Rockfalls Ranch Festive Market @ Rockfalls Ranch, Main Road M26, Hoekplaats, Erasmia – Dec 6

Christmas Food Can Tree: Please bring a can of food to help feed 100 people this Christmas. Handmade gifts & crafts, food and more. Starts 10:00–16:00. Enquiries: 082 227 8815.

The Truth about Oz @ 1 Pioneer Rd, Centurion – Dec 9–10 & 12

Pretoria Youth Theatre presents a magical theatrical experience filled with wonder, friendship, surprises and secrets waiting to unfold. Book on Quicket. Enquiries: 061 512 1441

Elegant Artisan Market @ Blue Valley Golf & Country Estate, 72 Beauly Avenue, Samrand – Dec 12

With gourmet foods, curated fashion, home décor, wellness experiences, and family-friendly delights. Starts 12:00–19:00. Enquiries: 011 512 0204

InsideOut Christmas Market @ InsideOut Village, Lenchen Ave, Rooihuiskraal North – Dec 12

Carols, tree lighting ceremony, Santa Clause, live music, kids shows, over 50+ stalls and so much more. Starts 16:00–21:00. Enquiries: iyanda@powerofco.co.za or 081 768 6863

Kloof Holiday Market @ CBC Old Boys, Totius Street, Groenkloof – Dec 12

Art, fashion, food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, and kids’ entertainment. Starts 17:00–22:00. Enquiries: 084 582 1801

Night Market @ Linton’s Corner, cnr Lynnwood Road & Solomon Mahlangu Drive, Equestria – Dec 12

Arts & crafts, food stalls, live music and kids’ entertainment. Starts 16:00. Enquiries: 012 807 2113.

Scheppel @ Fairtree Atterbury Theatre – Dec 12&13

Christmas carols. Thunderstruck may still find its way onto Santa’s playlist. Starts 15:00. Book on seatme

Wilde Winde Boeremark @ Wild Winds Pub & Grill, Kirkney – Dec 12

Support and shop local fresh produce. Starts 08:00–15:00. Enquiries: 073 936 2441

Charl du Plessis: Seasonal Swing @ Nazareth House Chapel, Florence Ribeiro Avenue – Dec 13

Selection of much-loved Christmas songs will be given a jazz treatment. With bassist Werner Spies and drummer Pieter Auret. Starts 15:00. Book: seatme.co.za Enquiries: 012 460 3074.

Kerssang by Kerslig @ Voortrekkermonument, Eeufeesweg – 13 Des

Met Amira Willighagen en orkesensemble. Begin: 17:30–20:00 Bespreek q2b.co.za Navrae: 012 326 6770