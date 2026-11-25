Broederstroom farm attack: Still no arrests more than three weeks after brutal ordeal

More than three weeks after Les and Natasha Brett were brutally attacked at their Broederstroom farm, police have confirmed that no arrests have been made.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh confirmed the latest arrest status to Rekord.

The couple were attacked at their home on Sunday evening, November 1, during an ordeal that a close family friend and private security responders described as hours of torture.

Hartbeespoortdam police are investigating a case of house robbery. Seven licensed firearms, ammunition, two cellphones, a laptop, cash and other belongings were stolen.

In an earlier interview with Rekord, Les expressed frustration over what he described as a lack of communication from investigators.

Also read: Broederstroom farm attack: ‘Sitting ducks’ as couple await answers and arrests

He said a large police contingent attended the property the day after the attack, with eight colonels among those present, but that he subsequently received no feedback about progress.

“I am so disappointed at how this is being handled by the police, it is all smoke and mirrors with nothing being done. Are they investigating the case? Do they have leads?” he asked.

Myburgh disputed the couple’s claims of a lack of communication, saying officers had been in contact with them.

The couple previously said the uncertainty had left them feeling like “sitting ducks”, fearing that the attackers could return.

Les previously said he was slowly but surely recovering, although there was a strong possibility that he would require knee surgery. At the time, he said Natasha was doing well.

The attack has also severely disrupted their livelihood.

Les founded Dung Beetle Bush School more than 20 years ago, dedicating his work to wildlife conservation and training in anti-poaching, bushcraft, tracking and field survival.

He said the theft of his firearms had left him unable to present his anti-poaching courses, while concerns about safety on the farm had affected people’s willingness to attend.

Also read: UPDATE: Police confirm seven firearms stolen in brutal Broederstroom farm attack

A BackaBuddy fundraising campaign was started to help the couple cover essential living expenses while their income is affected, support their recovery and improve security as they rebuild their livelihood.

Those who can assist are encouraged to donate or share the campaign.

Close family friend Warren Geddes previously alleged that the attackers stripped the couple naked, severely beat them and burned them with boiling water while demanding safe keys.

He alleged that when Les refused to surrender the keys, the attackers began cutting Natasha’s nipples with bolt cutters and repeatedly threatened to rape her. Geddes said they stopped when Les handed over the keys.

Further information supplied to Rekord alleged that a rifle, described as an AK-47, was forced into Les’s mouth, causing cuts.

Arthur Crewe from SRU High Risk Security previously told Rekord that the couple were burned with boiling water, severely beaten and stabbed.

SRU received a call for assistance at approximately 22:30 and said responders arrived within four minutes. A drone search was conducted, but no suspects were located during the initial response.

Members of the local community policing forum and Harties Emergency Medical Services also assisted at the scene.

In the November 3 police statement, spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Morake said three masked men allegedly entered the residence through an unlocked wooden sliding door.

They reportedly demanded money, claiming they knew one of the occupants operated a kiosk at a nearby resort, before gaining access to a safe.

Police said all seven stolen firearms were licensed in the male victim’s name.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Warrant Officer Gregory Kwadi of Hartbeespoortdam SAPS Detectives on 082 373 9636.

Also read: Brutal farm attack: Elderly couple burned, beaten as attackers tried to cut off wife’s nipples with bolt cutters

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