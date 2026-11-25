A young woman in her 30s was killed in a collision involving a car and a minibus on Ruimte Road in Centurion on Wednesday, 25 November.

CERT Centurion said its crews responded shortly after 07:00 and found the woman trapped inside the car she had been driving. She was declared dead at the scene.

The minibus driver sustained minor injuries. There were no passengers in the minibus.

All lanes on Ruimte Road were closed following the collision and have since reopened to traffic.

CERT Centurion said police had opened an investigation. The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.

The emergency response team extended its condolences to the woman’s family and loved ones.

Also read: Lion cubs, tiger cubs and bat-eared foxes seized in Pretoria wildlife bust

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.