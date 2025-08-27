Hirsch’s named as one of top 10 SA brands

Hirsch’s, a family-owned company and South Africa’s largest independently owned appliance and retail outlet, has been named as one of the top 10 most recommended brands in South Africa for 2025.

This comes as consumer insights agency KLA, in partnership with YouGov, released the Top 10 Most Recommended Brands, alongside the Top 10 Most Improved Brands, based on data from YouGov’s daily brand and competitor tracking tool, BrandIndex.

The rankings are based on data collected between 1 June 2024 and 31 May 2025, using YouGov BrandIndex, a continuous brand/market tracking tool that measures public perception of thousands of brands globally – including over 200 brands in South Africa.

Drawing on feedback from current customers over the period of a year, the rankings reflect which brands South Africans are most likely to recommend to a friend or colleague – a powerful indicator of trust and brand advocacy.

Hirsch’s is proud to be in the top 10.

“We are thrilled and truly honoured to be named one of South Africa’s top 10 brands. We owe this recognition to our incredible customers, and we cannot thank them enough for their loyalty and support,” said Hirsch’s CEO, Richard Hirsch.

“We are also delighted to see that Samsung, one of our biggest suppliers, ranks as the second most recommended brand in the country.”

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) leads the pack as the most recommended brand in the country, with a recommendation score of 90.1%, followed closely by Samsung (88.9%) and Woolworths Food (88.1%).

The Top 10 Most Recommended Brands in SA for 2025 are:

1. Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) – 90.1%

2. Samsung – 88.9%

3. Woolworths Food – 88.1%

4. Woolworths Clothing – 86.7%

5. Woolworths Home – 85.2%

6. FNB – 84.2%

7. Hirsch’s – 83.3%

8. Cape Union Mart – 83.2%

9. Checkers – 82.7%

10. Metropolitan – 82.5%

“This list reflects a brand experience that consumers are proud to share with others,” said Rakhee Naik, managing consultant – Insights at KLA.

