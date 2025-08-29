South Africa’s First INGCO Concept Store Launches in Centurion

A Journey into the Power Tool Market

For many years, Steel & Pipes for Africa has been a trusted household name in steel and pipe products. While the company had some involvement in hardware, it had never fully ventured into the power tool market—until the introduction of INGCO. The initial journey began with just two stands and a limited selection of INGCO products. Customer response was overwhelmingly positive, drawn to the brand’s bold colours, sleek design, battery-powered technology, and exceptional value for money. Recognising the enormous potential, the company envisioned expanding its presence in the power tool sector.

A Stand-Alone Store Dedicated to INGCO

The new Concept Store occupies a prime retail space in Centurion. While other stores carry INGCO products, their selections are often limited. Customers frequently requested items unavailable elsewhere, inspiring Steel & Pipes for Africa to open a dedicated stand-alone store offering the complete INGCO range. This marks the launch of South Africa’s very first INGCO Concept Store, positioning the company at the forefront of innovation in the industry.

Convenience and Choice for the Community

Residents of Centurion and the greater Pretoria area can now access a full spectrum of power tools and hardware products in one location, eliminating the need to visit multiple stores. Every project, large or small, is supported by two industry leaders: Steel & Pipes for Africa and INGCO Tools.

A Unique Retail Experience

The Concept Store is entirely dedicated to INGCO, carrying more than 1,500 products. Setting it apart further is the introduction of an INGCO service and repair centre—the first of its kind in Pretoria—providing unparalleled support to customers and tradespeople alike.

Supporting Tradespeople and DIY Enthusiasts

The store caters to everyone—from professional contractors to DIY enthusiasts and homemakers—offering drills, grinders, generators, lawnmowers, garden equipment, and more, all battery-powered. Specialised kits are also available, including:

Electrician’s Tradesman Kit

Plumbing Tradesman Kit

Carpentry Tradesman Kit

Roofing Tradesman Kit

Construction Tradesman Kit

Homemaker’s DIY Kit

Community Engagement and Events

The grand launch takes place on 6 September, featuring local Pretoria personalities, exciting giveaways, and exclusive discounts. A live DJ will set the mood, while monthly demo days, workshops, and training sessions will continue to engage and support the community.

An Exceptional Customer Experience

Visitors can expect a neat, clean, bright, and boldly orange store that is both professional and welcoming. With an extensive product range and knowledgeable staff, the store promises an engaging experience that encourages customers to return again and again.

Looking Ahead

Customers can also look forward to home delivery via the INGCO scooter around Centurion and soon, online ordering at www.toolspretoria.co.za .

Steel & Pipes for Africa invites the Centurion community to join the excitement on 6 September and experience South Africa’s first INGCO Concept Store for themselves.