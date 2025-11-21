Ever-popular Elardus Park butchery relaunches with festive braai event

The scent of wood smoke, sizzling meat and community celebration is set to fill The Park Shopping Centre in Elardus Park in Pretoria east on Saturday, 29 November, when Meat World Elardus Park officially unveils its newly upgraded store.

The relaunch marks the beginning of a new chapter for a butchery that has become a neighbourhood anchor, and for store manager Frank Serrao, it is a moment 22 years in the making.

The decision to overhaul the store was not made lightly. After more than two decades behind the counter, he recognised that even a well-loved shop sometimes needs renewal.

“The shop had started to look a little bit tired, and we decided it was time for an upgrade,” he explained. “Now customers walk in and say the shop looks beautiful, and we are seeing new faces too.”

The revamp included new fridges, compressors and bulkheads, and required significant hands-on effort.

The result is a brighter, more modern butchery that still feels rooted in the community it serves.

He said the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I have been in Elardus Park for 22 years and know so many of our regular customers. They have been very appreciative of the new look.”

Despite the fresh décor and upgraded equipment, the store’s long-standing favourites remain.

“We still have our special R70 Thursdays, and on the day before the launch, the 28th, we will be open until 19:00,” he added.

The timing of the refurbishment is also meaningful for the wider Meat World family, which is celebrating its 30th year since starting out in Springs.

He looked back fondly on those early days. “I met Angelino Perreira in Springs many years ago, and that is where everything started for us to also have the Elardus Park branch.”

Together with co-owner Perreira, he helped shape a business known for affordability and a down-to-earth family ethos. Their work has taken them far beyond the borders of Pretoria.

“We have supplied everything from wholesale and in bulk meat to huge school functions, even outside Pretoria, like for Heidelberg Volkskool,” he said, recalling the scale of some of their biggest events.

Saturday’s grand relaunch promises to reflect that same spirit of generosity. The centrepiece of the day will be the Ultimate Braai Champion, a lively cook-off.

The entrants will prepare beef prego rolls, chicken prego rolls, and wors rolls over open flames, using meat packs supplied by the store.

Their creations will be judged on taste, aroma, creativity and teamwork, with prizes on offer.

But the competition also carries a deeper purpose: all proceeds from the food sold will be donated to The Haven Care Centre, an organisation that supports individuals who have faced abuse or abandonment.

He said this partnership with the Care Centre is close to the heart of the Meat World team.

“I am looking forward to the braai. It is also great to support The Haven and to be part of something that gives back to the community,” he said.

In addition to the braai competition, the day will feature live music from well-known local performers, on-site radio broadcasts, a kids’ entertainment zone, and the popular Balloon Boom in-store activation, where selected customers can pop balloons to reveal instant discounts and prizes.

The energy is expected to spill across the popular shopping centre as families gather to enjoy the festivities.

Behind the scenes, Frank and his teams have played a central organisational role, co-ordinating décor, equipment, entertainment, branded aprons, spices, and marinades, and even ensuring that the stage and sound setup meet the event’s standards.

Serrao’s dedication reflects a work ethic that has become synonymous with his tenure at the store.

Staff members describe him as the type of manager who leads from the front, never hesitating to roll up his sleeves or work a late shift when needed.

Beyond his managerial responsibilities, his personality shines through in his simple, genuine love for good meat and good company. His braai philosophy is clear and unshakeable.

“My favourite sauce is Jimmy’s and spices are from the range of Six Gun Grill, and my favourite cut is a rump flap with a bit of fat on. It must always be braaied over wood, and never well done,” he said with a laugh.

When asked about his plans for the festive season, he added, “If all goes well, I might even be having prawns on the fire.”

Co-owner Angelino Perreira shares his enthusiasm for the relaunch. Their partnership, rooted in years of trust and shared vision, has shaped a store that consistently balances affordability with quality.

The new-look shop embodies that mission: modernised and welcoming, yet still unmistakably the friendly family neighbourhood butchery that locals have known for decades.