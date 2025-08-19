Community upliftment at the heart of Pretoria West metro operations

Following the rollout of the metro’s Integrated Urban Management (IUM) Programme, the past week has seen efforts in Region 3 being made to try to improve services for students.

In the previous week, Region 3 implemented the IUM programme in Ward 60, which includes parts of Pretoria West, around the Tshwane Leadership and Management Academy (TLMA), and the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).

MMC for Roads and Transport Tlangi Mogale said the work also encompasses residential areas around Danville and Phillip Nel Park.

“Ward 60 connects to E’Skia Mphahlele Drive and is a major academic node, with a student-centric nature. The teams also continued with daily maintenance activities at Rebecca Cemetery and Crematorium, and Danville swimming pool, ensuring that all main roads and public infrastructure are all attended to as part of the IUM programme,” Mogale said.

Some of the key highlights from the operations in the previous week included tackling the Staatsartillerie Corridor, which has high traffic volumes, both pedestrian and vehicle. It also connects TUT, TLMA and residential areas in the inner city, Marabastad and several smaller shopping complexes.

The operation also covered Phillip Nel Park, Danville, and Elandspoort, where there is a concentration of trees along cable lines, schools, open spaces and public parks.

During the week-long operation, a summary of the work done includes:

– Grass cut on sidewalks and open spaces

– 12 trees pruned

– 83 square meters of potholes patched

– 137m of road markings made

– 10 catchpits cleaned

– 15 traffic signs repaired

– 151 streetlights powered up

– 10 water leaks and two sewage blockages were repaired.

The week prior, the Region 3 team was in Ward 55, attending to grass cutting, tree felling, pothole fixing and unblocking a catchpit.

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya, alongside Mogale and other members of the Mayoral Committee, launched the IUM on August 1 with a by-law and service delivery operation targeting the Kirkney and Marabastad business districts, as well as the Coca Cola and Pretoria West Business Parks.

The IUM programme aims to bring similar services to all business districts across all seven regions of the metro.

