Pretoria CBD car theft suspect denied bail

A 40-year-old man, suspected of vehicle theft, was denied bail at the Pretoria Magistrate’s court on August 18. The case has been referred for further investigation.

He was arrested at the corner of Paul Kruger and Visagie streets on August 15.

Police spokesperson Constable Thabang Nkhumise said, “The arrest comes after the two officers of the crime prevention unit spotted a white Nissan bakkie driving recklessly. The driver noticed the police were pursuing him, and in an attempt to flee, he collided with a delivery truck. The car was cornered, and as the members searched, they noticed broken implements inside the vehicle.”

When the suspect was brought to the station, it was discovered that he was no stranger to encounters with law enforcement.

“Upon arrival at the station, the person’s identification verification was conducted. It was discovered that he had been previously arrested for numerous cases ranging from rape, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of house-breaking implements, car hijacking, and reckless and negligent driving in the past,” Nkhumise added.

Station Commander Brigadier Hlengani Mashaba welcomed the arrest by his officers and urged residents to be cautious of where they leave their vehicles parked in the inner city.

He continued, “We believe that this might lead to a recovery of some… stolen motor vehicles, and even finding a syndicate.”

For any criminal activities, including suspected hijacking, contact the Crime Stop line on 08600 10111, dial 112 from a cellphone or use the MySAPS App.

