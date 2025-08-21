Four escape with minor injuries after bus and car crash into tree in Pretoria West

In the early hours of Thursday morning, four people survived a serious crash in Pretoria West when a bus collided with a car before crashing into a tree.

According to the spokesperson for Emergency Medical Solutions, Dean Slater, the accident was reported around 05:22 on Thursday morning.

“Emergency Medical Solutions received a call for a bus collision with a car and then a tree in Pretoria West.

“On arrival, the medics assessed the scene and found that the bus had two occupants and the other vehicle had two occupants. All patients were assessed on scene.”

He furthermore added that all four people only sustained minor injuries and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Also read: High-speed chase in Centurion ends in crash and four arrests

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.