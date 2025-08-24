Plastic View shack fire kills man, destroys six homes in Pretoria East

A devastating shack fire in Plastic View Informal Settlement, east of Pretoria, claimed the life of one man in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to the Tshwane Emergency Services Department, the incident was reported at approximately 05:18.

Firefighting crews, together with Disaster Risk Management officials, were immediately dispatched to the informal settlement, where responders discovered that six shacks had been burnt.

Emergency Services spokesperson, Lindsay Mnguni, said the department dispatched resources from Erasmuskloof Fire Station.

“On arrival, firefighters were met with a shack that was already engulfed in flames. Despite their swift intervention, one male person was tragically declared dead on the scene,” said Mnguni. “At this stage, the circumstances leading to the blaze are unknown, and investigations will be conducted to establish what might have sparked the fire,” he continued.

The fire was brought under control before it could spread to nearby shacks, preventing further loss of life and property damage.

Mnguni said Disaster Risk Management also offered blankets to the affected families.

“We urge communities in informal settlements to remain vigilant and to exercise extreme caution when using open flames, stoves, or heaters,” he said.

