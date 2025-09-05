March disrupts Rosslyn industry as locals demand fair jobs

Rosslyn Industrial Park was brought to a halt on September 4, when hundreds of frustrated residents from Akasia and neighbouring communities marched through the busy manufacturing hub.

They demanded jobs and accused companies of favouring undocumented foreign nationals over South Africans.

The march, which began at 09:00, caused traffic gridlocks along major routes into Rosslyn as protesters blocked factory entrances with placards.

Police were deployed to monitor the protest, keeping a close watch as tensions ran high, but the demonstration remained largely peaceful.

For many residents, the march was not only about jobs but about decades of broken promises.

“This is why we are here today. We are unemployed, and foreigners have taken what is ours. We want jobs for South Africans. We are tired of voting and still struggling,” Charlotte Nkuna of Soshanguve Ext 3.

Others echoed her frustration, accusing companies of exploiting desperate foreign nationals who accept low wages due to a lack of documentation.

The protest drew backing from local civic movements, including the Reyaga Community Project Civic Movement and the Fiyela Movement, which helped organise the demonstration.

“We are here to stand with our South Africans so that they can get jobs. Out with the foreigners,” said Mami Skhosana from the Fiyela Movement.

Reading from a memorandum handed over to factory representatives, Reyaga chairperson Mpho Kgosana promised ongoing engagement with employers.

“We are going to sit in boardrooms with most of these companies to work around this issue. We promise to come back with feedback. “But remember, handing over your CV today does not mean automatic employment,” he told the crowd.

WATCH:

Although police maintained order, many protesters expressed anger at the absence of government officials.

Some said the Department of Home Affairs should have addressed the matter directly, given the ongoing debate around undocumented foreign workers.

Kgosana said it is not surprising, with the unemployment rate in South Africa being 33.2%, and youth unemployment being higher, that frustration in townships like Soshanguve continues to build.

He noted that while the employment of undocumented migrants does occur, it often highlights deeper problems such as weak labour law enforcement, corruption, and sluggish economic growth.

For unemployed youth like Raisibe Malope, the march was about hope.

“We will continue to march until they hear us. We want jobs, we have the experience, [and] qualifications, and we must be employed,” said Malope.

Kgosana said they expect responses from Rosslyn companies within the coming weeks. If not, they warn that more protests could follow.

ALSO READ: Workshops on accessing and leasing city-owned properties

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.