Centurion mother appeals for the public’s help to find missing daughter

The family of 16-year-old Simonay Freislich from Valhalla, Centurion, is desperately searching for her after she went missing on Friday, September 5.

Her distraught mother, Liza Freislich, said Simonay was dropped off at school that morning but never made it home.

“I last spoke to her around 16:10. She told me she was walking back home from school, but she never arrived,” she said.

The teenager, a learner at Hoërskool Eldoraigne, was last seen in her school uniform.

According to her mother, Simonay was allegedly spotted walking with a 21-year-old man known only as Heinrich.

“Unfortunately, I don’t know his surname. His cellphone is also off, just like hers,” explained Freislich.

Simonay has dark brown hair and green eyes and is about 1.7 metres tall. Her mother confirmed she does not have any medical conditions.

A missing person’s case has since been opened at Wierdabrug police station, and the family has appealed to the public for assistance.

“We just want Simonay home safe. If anyone has seen her or knows anything, please come forward,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Wierdabrug SAPS or the family on 067 975 4931.

