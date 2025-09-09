Mamelodi hostage situation: Police still negotiating

As at 15:30 on September 9, the situation remains tense at the scene of a hostage situation, allegedly involving a Boschkop police officer in Mamelodi East.

It is reported that police are still trying to negotiate with the suspect.

Rekord is at the scene in Buffelpeer Street in section Bavazone, where the suspect is currently holding at least two persons hostage, reportedly a Grade 12 learner, and the learner’s mother.

Bystanders told Rekord they were in shock and disbelief as those who know the suspect personally claim he is ‘usually a quiet person’.

Rekord previously reported that, according to an eyewitness, the armed suspect had barricaded himself inside the house along with the learner and mother.

Mamelodi police, including negotiators and the police’s Tactical Response Team, were called to the scene to handle the situation.

Eyewitnesses told Rekord the suspect allegedly fired three shots before taking the mother and child hostage. There were also unconfirmed reports from the scene that the learner had been injured.

Authorities have not released any statements regarding the situation. We will keep our readers updated as the story progresses.

