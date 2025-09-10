INGCO Concept Store Launch: Steel & Pipes Centurion Leads the Way

Following the success of INGCO’s Shop-in-Shop format, which has already transformed hardware stores across South Africa, the brand has now taken the next bold step: the INGCO Concept Store.

Both initiatives are designed to work within or alongside existing client stores, not in competition with them. The Shop-in-Shop creates a high-impact branded display area, while the Concept Store goes even further, turning underutilised or dead retail space into a full INGCO-powered standalone shopping destination. These rollouts are driven by INGCO’s retail partners themselves, who want to maximise the brand’s drawing power to their own stores.

Steel & Pipes Centurion Shows How It’s Done

On 6 September, Steel & Pipes Centurion unveiled the first INGCO Concept Store with a grand opening that drew an overwhelming response. What was once a disused “dead T-off” area of the shop has now been transformed into a standalone high-impact INGCO only store, complete with massive exterior signage that ensures it can’t be missed; some joked it was “visible from the moon.”

Despite concerns that the Springboks vs All Blacks game at 9 am might dampen turnout, crowds began gathering from 5am. By the time the ribbon was cut at 7:45, the queue snaked the entire length of the property. A party atmosphere prevailed with balloons, a marimba band, a DJ, and dancing. Boerewors rolls and coffee were on sale for the patient shoppers.

The Power of Pulling Crowds

The event proved just how magnetic INGCO has become. The first 50 shoppers received tokens for a free angle grinder with the purchase of a drill, snapped up within minutes. Hundreds of opening specials flew off shelves, with many lines selling out in the first hour.

Owner Shawn found himself managing crowd control at the turnstile, letting customers in one by one to avoid overcrowding. “We even had a client drive in from Vanderbijlpark just to shop the opening,” he said, still overwhelmed by the turnout.

A “Shoe Store for Men”

The comment of the day summed up the atmosphere:

“Finally, a shoe store for men has arrived in Centurion.”

The quip highlighted INGCO’s unique appeal; men (and plenty of women) queued up, excited to shop tools with the same passion others bring to clothing.

More to Come

If anyone doubted whether a dedicated power tool concept store alongside an existing retailer could work, Steel & Pipes Centurion has put those concerns to rest. The next opening is already around the corner, with Skebet Hardware in Brits set to cut the ribbon on 13 September.