Power outage affects large scale of Pretoria, due to trip

Large parts of Tshwane were plunged into darkness on Friday morning, after a major outage at the Tshwane metro’s Kwagga Infeed Substation.

The blackout was caused by a trip on Eskom’s 275kV supply line during the attempted commissioning of scheduled work by the power utility.

According to metro spokesperson Selby Bokaba, technicians from both Tshwane’s Control Centre and Eskom are already on-site working to restore electricity to the affected areas.

The impact of the outage has been widespread, with several primary substations supplied by the Kwagga Substation left without power.

The following substations are currently affected:

– Region 1: Gomsand, Wolmer, Pretoria North, The Orchards, Rosslyn, and Soshanguve.

– Region 2: Pyramid, Rooiwal, Phumulani, Montana, and Wonderboom.

– Region 3: Pretoria Central Business District, Skinner, Princess Park, River, Boom, Edmond, Mayville, Capital Park, Swartspruit, Villieria, Atteridgeville, and Saulsville.

– Region 4: Centurion, Claudius, Zwartkop, and Zebra.

– Region 6: Waltloo and Koedoespoort.

Bokaba confirmed that a phased restoration plan is being implemented.

“Our technicians, working closely with Eskom’s teams, are hard at work to bring power back to the affected areas. “Restoration will take place in phases to ensure the stability and safety of the network. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to all our consumers,” Bokaba said.

The metro urged residents in the affected areas to remain patient as work continues throughout the day.

LISTEN:

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.