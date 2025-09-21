Elderly man tied up, robbed at Lyttelton home

A 78-year-old man was tied up and robbed during an armed robbery at his home yesterday evening, in Selborne Avenue, Lyttelton Manor, Centurion.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the incident occurred at approximately 17:40 when the victim returned home from shopping.

Van Dyk said that when the victim was securing his home, four men, one of whom was armed with a firearm, aggressively approached the elderly man.

“One suspect was armed with a firearm. They spoke English and forced him back inside the property,” Van Dyk said.

He said the perpetrators tied the victim up with cable ties while one suspect stayed behind to guard him. They were unable to find the keys to the security door, and the perpetrators broke it open.

“The suspects then fled with several items, including a white Daihatsu Terios, a cellphone, and a television set. No shots were fired during the ordeal, and the victim sustained only minor injuries.”

Van Dyk confirmed that police have registered a case of house robbery and investigations are underway.

Lyttelton CPF Sector 2 patrollers assisted with scene management shortly after the robbery, and their chairperson, Merle van Staden, expressed concern over the growing trend of driveway attacks in the area.

“Always be alert to your surroundings and check that you are not being followed. Avoid parking directly in your driveway until your gate is fully open,” urged Van Staden.

She further advised residents to take precautionary steps, such as keeping important emergency numbers close at hand.

“If you feel unsafe or notice suspicious pedestrians or vehicles, rather than drive around the block before stopping. Contact SAPS, your local Community Police Forum, or your security company immediately,” she added.

Residents with any information about the incident or the stolen vehicle are urged to contact Lyttelton SAPS or the CPF’s Joint Operations Centre on 066 565 3735.

