Bosman street operation nets arrests, shop closures

More than 10 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested during a service delivery operation in the Bosman Transport District that happened on September 19.

The operation, led by Mayor Nasiphi Moya, not only sought to check compliance among businesses in the area, but also brought attention to service delivery issues such as pothole and streetlight repairs.

Officials checked businesses and shops for compliance along Bosman Street, and some shops were closed due to non-compliance during the operation.

Moya said that, including the undocumented foreign nationals arrested, officials also closed down a water shop believed to be stealing and reselling municipal water.

“The team started very early with the service delivery programme, patching potholes, fixing streetlights, fixing water leaks, and all of that,” she said.

She said they were looking for the owner. “This person is short-circuiting us on the water and electricity; they are not consistently paying their bill.”

Moya said they closed the water store because it was misleading others.

“Firstly, they illegally connect to municipal water; secondly, they label it themselves, they fill it themselves, and they say they are purifying it with salt.

“There’s a lot that bothers us, especially the shops that sell to the disadvantaged,” she said.

The mayor, officials and police confiscated all the goods from the water shop after not being able to find the owner, saying that leaving the store open would pose a health risk to the community.

Watch here:

Stealing water from the municipality and selling it to residents. We confiscated every single item inside this shop.@CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/iOzyJxE2k0 — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) September 19, 2025

