Armed gang escapes with electronics in Mams Mall store heist

Police are on the hunt for 10 armed suspects who stormed a furniture store at Mams Mall on September 19.

Spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said an investigation had been launched after a group of suspects stormed a furniture store, stealing cellphones, laptops, PlayStation games, and smartwatches.

According to Van Dyk, the employees and customers were forced to walk into the safe room by the armed gang.

Van Dyk continued, “The suspects further instructed the employees and customers to lie down on the floor.”

One of the suspects then struck the victim in the eye while demanding the keys to the safe, which the complainant handed over.

The suspects then filled a large bag with merchandise before fleeing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Mams Mall’s management has confirmed that it is working closely with law enforcement to help bring any suspects who were involved to book.

The mall’s general manager, Jacqueline Visser, confirmed that the robbery occurred about 11:30 and involved the theft of an undisclosed number of cellphones.

“The mall security responded immediately, and SAPS arrived promptly on the scene,” said Visser.

She added that, fortunately, no injuries were reported and trade at the mall continued without interruption.

Visser noted that the safety and well-being of customers, tenants, and staff remain the mall’s highest priority.

Mamelodi police are actively seeking public assistance in locating the suspects involved in the robbery.

He cautioned that the suspects may be armed and dangerous, and asked the public to contact the police on 08600 10 111 if they have any information about this case.

*Please note this article has been amended

ALSO READ: Pretoria residents warned of cold, stormy conditions

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.