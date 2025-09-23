Oversight committee pledges accountability in water and sanitation

The metro’s utility services oversight committee has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability in service delivery, with a sharpened focus on the Water and Sanitation Department.

This follows the committee’s first meeting of the 2025/26 financial year, held under the chairpersonship of Councillor Flora Monama.

According to the committee, its oversight role remains a critical mechanism in ensuring that Tshwane residents receive quality services.

The 2024/25 annual performance report, tabled at the meeting, highlighted improved councillor attendance at oversight inspections and committee meetings.

The committee noted that this trend of accountability would continue into the new financial year.

Monama said the committee was pleased with the overall progress in the performance of the water and sanitation, energy and electricity, and regional operations and co-ordination departments.

She stressed however, that oversight would remain strict, particularly in areas such as water and sanitation, which directly impact communities.

Monama explained that the oversight committee ensures recommendations do not remain internal reports but instead translate into improvements for residents.

This is achieved by holding departments accountable, conducting continuous inspections, and reviewing whether capital projects are executed according to plan.

The committee confirmed that Water and Sanitation has been allocated R447.5-million for infrastructure upgrades in the 2025/26 financial year.

“Progress reports and financial expenditure are closely monitored to ensure value for money, with project managers required to account when performance does not align with spending.

“The committee acknowledged notable improvements in effluent quality at several wastewater treatment plants, including Rooiwal North, Babelegi, Daspoort, and Sunderland Ridge,” said Monama.

She said these improvements are attributed to the reinstatement of daily effluent testing, which had previously stalled due to a price dispute between the metro and its service provider.

“Not all treatment plants are meeting the strict compliance requirements set by national water authorities.

“Only the Daspoort Wastewater Treatment Works currently meets all site-specific compliance criteria, while other plants remain partially compliant.”

Effluent quality is tested daily at a centralised laboratory that participates in two inter-laboratory testing schemes to ensure accuracy.

These results are uploaded onto the Department of Water and Sanitation’s public internet platform, allowing residents with internet access to view the performance of treatment works.

Monama said the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant continues to face long-standing compliance challenges.

While the metro has confirmed that upgrades and interventions have taken place, details of specific projects implemented in the 2024/25 financial year were not provided by the deadline.

Oversight of Rooiwal remains a pressing issue, given its direct link to the ongoing water quality concerns in Hammanskraal and surrounding communities.

Although the metro notes improvements, many residents continue to experience sewer blockages and leaks.

The committee indicated that departments are expected to verify the impact of reported improvements on the ground.

This includes contingency plans to prevent sewage spills into rivers and residential areas, particularly during the rainy season.

Monama stressed that consequence management is central to ensuring accountability.

“Departments are required to report quarterly on their performance and submit monthly consolidated project updates.

“The metro’s administration has pledged to strengthen both political oversight and consequence management processes.”

