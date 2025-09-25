Weskoppies power restored as CBD blackout nears end.

Following week-long power disruptions recently, Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital has announced that the metro had fully restored its power.

The facility had to implement contingency plans on September 18 and was operating on backup generators following power outages affecting the CBD and surrounding areas.

Mayor Nasiphi Moya announced via her social media that power had been restored to the western parts of the Pretoria CBD, and that teams will continue with work towards power restoration for all other affected areas.

Last week, theft and vandalism occurred at the feeders at Bellom Princess Park along Struben Street near Cowie Street.

The power supply interruptions continued throughout the weekend into this week, and officials are still not able to give an estimated time of restoration despite the advancements made.

In the latest update, technicians working on the damaged 132kV Bellom Princess Park Feeders completed the repair and restoration work on the Bellom Princess Park Feeder 1 line.

The repaired section of the circuit has now passed both the electrical and hydraulic tests.

The team has also finalised the testing and commissioning phase, which confirms the integrity of the line and the readiness of the feeder to be energised.

“The repaired section of the circuit will now be placed under controlled soaking conditions. “This process will allow the oil system to reach optimal operating temperature whilst the team continues to monitor performance parameters before transferring full load,” spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said.

Additionally, technicians will conduct comprehensive tests on the network to verify continuity and also check for any potential tampering or theft that may have occurred during the outage period.

