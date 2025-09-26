UP Principal’s Concert dazzles with music, culture and celebrations

The University of Pretoria (UP) celebrated Heritage Month in style with its much-anticipated Principal’s Concert, an evening that blended music, culture and artistic excellence into a captivating programme.

The event that took place in early September, featured performances by the UP Symphony Orchestra, UP Ovuwa Cultural Ensemble, UP Jazz Ensemble and the UP Camerata.

Together, they created an atmosphere of inspiration, drawing large crowds who gathered on the Aula lawn for picnics, relaxation under the stars, and exceptional live performances.

The Principal’s Concert has grown into a flagship event on UP’s cultural calendar, offering audiences a chance to experience a diverse range of genres while highlighting the University’s dedication to empowering and showcasing young artistic talent.

Vice-Chancellor and principal, professor Francis Petersen, praised the multidisciplinary programme presented by UP’s School of the Arts presented in four acts inspired by the University’s values of action, collaboration, excellence and diversity.

Petersen said, “This powerful narrative brought UP to life, showcasing how these values ignite the power of possibility in individuals and communities alike. Thank you to the artistic directors and those involved in other capacities for bringing this evening to light.

“What we witnessed on stage was more than just a performance, it was confidence taking shape, dreams being expressed and possibilities being unlocked.”

Petersen added that the concert reflected the university’s role as both an academic and cultural hub.

“Another highlight of the evening was the performance of the song ‘Power of Possibility’, composed by Atlegang Milanzi for my inauguration in March this year,” he said.

“Commissioned for this historic occasion, the piece embodies the university’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity and academic excellence.

“With lyrics in English, Afrikaans and Sepedi, it reflects the rich diversity of the university community and its shared vision for the future.”

Petersen said with its inspiring harmonies and multilingual text, the song captures the transformative power of education and a commitment to progress.

The evening also featured animations by UP alumnus and renowned artist Diek Grobler, whose work has been exhibited since 1988 and is part of several major public and corporate collections.

In addition to his own artistic production, Grobler has contributed to avant-garde theatre and public art projects throughout his career, working in a range of media including ceramics, oil and gouache painting, and scraperboard drawing.

“As a leading African global university, we pride ourselves on producing impactful research to find solutions for the world’s most pressing issues,” Petersen said. “We know the actions we take today affect future generations, and that each and every individual can make a difference by shining their unique light.”

Petersen stressed that the concert reminded audiences that UP is not only a place of academic excellence, but also a home for creativity, collaboration and celebrating culture.

ALSO READ: Metro’s plea to save water overshadowed by leaks in Centurion, say residents

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.