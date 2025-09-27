Akasia schools plant fruit trees to help needy families

The community of Ward 98 (parts of Akasia) has taken a bold step towards tackling food insecurity via its tree-planting project.

What began as a small effort has quickly grown into an initiative with the potential to feed struggling households, while addressing environmental challenges in schools and neighbourhoods.

Last week, five trees were planted at Laerskool Theresapark as part of the Ward 98 tree-planting campaign.

Ward 98 Councillor Mickey van der Westhuizen said this is only the beginning.

He said the project will expand to six more schools, each receiving five fruit trees.

These trees are not only being planted to provide shade, but also to produce fresh fruit for learners and households in need.

“With the rising cost of living, many families are struggling to put food on the table. By planting fruit trees in school yards, children can access fresh produce right where they learn, and surplus fruit can even reach struggling households,” explained the councillor.

He said the community initiative comes at a time when households are facing unprecedented financial strain.

“The increase in electricity tariffs and property rates has added pressure to already tight budgets. On top of this, the controversial metro cleansing levy, which continues to be implemented despite a court ruling against it, has left residents feeling financially crippled.

“For many households, a project like this brings not only environmental benefits but also a sense of relief and hope,” he said.

Van der Westhuizen’s goal is to see at least ten fruit trees planted by next April at each school in Ward 98.

“This vision goes beyond beautifying schools; it is about creating sustainable sources of nourishment and resilience in the community.”

Laerskool Theresapark principal Dorothy Mabaso expressed her support for the initiative and said it is more than symbolic.

“We really appreciate the support we are getting, and these trees will help us create a cleaner and better environment.

“Most of the trees we have are old, and with the thunder seasons coming, that can have a negative impact on our environment.”

The councillor said planting fruit trees at schools and public spaces is a simple yet powerful act that directly benefits children and families while building a greener, healthier community.

ALSO READ: Gauteng Traffic Police urges safety during Heritage Day celebrations

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.