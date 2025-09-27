Heavy rain expected in the week ahead for Pretoria

Residents in Pretoria can expect a mix of drizzle, light showers, and partly cloudy skies this weekend, followed by heavier rainfall at the start of next week.

South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said today, September 27, will bring drizzle with a 30% chance of rain.

Temperatures are expected to range from a low of 13°C to a high of 26°C.

She added that similar conditions are expected tomorrow, September 28.

“There will also be a 30% chance of rain, with partly cloudy skies,” she explained.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to start at 13°C and climb to about 24°C.

Chiloane highlighted Monday, September 29, as the day residents should be most alert.

“We are expecting an 80% chance of rain, with showers and thundershowers likely across Pretoria,” she said.

On Tuesday, September 30, partly cloudy skies are expected to return, accompanied by a 30% chance of rain.

By Wednesday, October 1, no rainfall is anticipated.

Chiloane cautioned that beyond this period, temperatures may shift.

“I can’t provide accurate temperatures for the following days because they can change significantly.”

She also confirmed that SAWS has not yet issued a weather warning for Gauteng ahead of Monday’s forecast.

“We are still monitoring the situation, and residents will be updated if a warning is issued,” she assured.

ALSO READ: Pretoria residents warned of cold, stormy conditions

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.