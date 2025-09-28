Passion, perseverance, and purpose lead to global recognition for musician

South African musician Monde Msutwana was not even refreshing a livestream or waiting for the Grammy Awards results when in February it was announced that Alkebulan II had won the awards’ Best Global Music Album category.

In fact, the vocalist, composer, and educator was not even thinking about the project at the time, even though he was a contributing composer on the Grammy-winning album.

“It was a surreal moment,” he recalled. “I had even forgotten that we worked on this project, and I do not think I knew that it was then entered for the Grammy Awards.”

His surprise underscores the humility of a man whose career spans decades of dedication to the craft.

For Msutwana, the international recognition was not just a golden feather in his cap.

It is a deep affirmation of his unique musical voice, a culmination of years of artistic growth, professional persistence, and deeply personal evolution.

Now a music educator at Reddford House The Hills in Pretoria East, Msutwana’s journey to global recognition has been anything but typical.

It began, as many musical stories do, in high school at a talent show, singing Shaggy’s In The Summertime.

He transitioned quickly from youthful performer to working professional. By 16, he was already navigating the music industry.

“I started working professionally at the age of 16 or 17,” he said. “So I learnt very early on that discipline is the key ingredient for success.”

That discipline carried him through years of industry work, from marketing executive at Sheer Sound to performer and composer.

It also prepared him for the bright lights of TV programme Idols SA, where he became a finalist in 2012.

But he was no starry-eyed hopeful.

“By the time I entered for Idols, I had a good understanding of the music business,” he explained. “So Idols became the platform I used to shift my career to a different path.”

That path has been shaped by legendary collaborators such as Hugh Masekela, Lira, and Vusi Mahlasela.These experiences have not only refined his musicality but also instilled a sense of purpose.

“Hugh Masekela said to me backstage, ‘You have a beautiful and unique voice, use it, do not stop singing.’ He told me that Marvin Gaye did not bother trying to sound like someone else. He was just Marvin. Those words have never left my ears.”

That message of authenticity now echoes in his work both on stage and in the classroom.

At Reddford House The Hills, he is a mentor, an inspiration, and a living example of what artistic resilience can achieve.

He leads the school’s Glee Club, guiding a group of dynamic young singers toward innovation rather than tradition.

“My vision for the Glee Club is that it must not be your standard school choir,” he said. “It must push its limits, explore different sounds and styles so that they become extremely unique. I hope the singers will develop their own voices in a way that allows them to adapt to any style or situation.”

Despite an already packed schedule, he finds space for both his students and his own artistry.

“What motivates me to teach is that, because I still am a performing artist, the learners will have a wealth of experience to take away from me.

“It can be a lot to juggle, but I make sure I do not take too much on my plate. I give some and take some and make sure everything I do is worthwhile.”

It is that balanced philosophy that has helped him thrive in varied roles as a contributor to the TV show The River (which earned him a South African Film and Television Award in 2024), a voice for Disney’s Lion King anniversary celebration, and a collaborator on international projects like Alkebulan II, produced by US artist MattB and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

“Every project is different,” he explained. “Because I started young, I learnt to adapt to whatever situation I found myself in. Each project deserves its own energy. You cannot bring the baggage of past work into something new.”

Now, with the recognition as a contributor composer of a Grammy award-winning album in his pocket and multiple high-profile projects on the horizon, including original music releases and voice work for TV streaming networks, his star is shining brighter than ever.

Yet he remains deeply grounded. His message to the next generation of artists is as simple as it is profound: “Be unique and never stop doing the things that you do. Love what you do, and do what you love”.

ALSO READ: Feasibility study for electric minibus taxis at Soshanguve Taxi Rank

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.