Crackdown leads to hundreds of arrests

In the latest Operation Shanela blitz, in the Pretoria West and Hercules policing districts, 386 suspects were arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and supporting agencies on September 25.

The operation saw detective teams trace and arrest 249 suspects for various offences, including three for murder, six for attempted murder, four for rape and nine for armed robbery.

Patrolling uniformed members also caught 61 undocumented foreign nationals and handed them over to immigration authorities for detention and deportation.

Police searched 763 persons and 310 vehicles, 66 vehicles being verified to confirm they were not stolen.

“Police patrolled 20 identified hotspots, which led to the arrest of eight suspects for possession and dealing in drugs when nine Mandrax tablets, 22 baggies containing crystal meth, 22 baggies containing dagga, and two plastic shopping bags containing dagga, four cellphones, and cash were found in their possession,” said police spokesperson Captain Johan Van Dyk.

According to Van Dyk, a further six liquor establishments were inspected, four being non-compliant with the Liquor Act, and 146 litres of liquor being confiscated.

One suspect was arrested for dealing and contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act when seven bottles containing unknown medicines were found in his possession.

Traffic officers issued 167 Aarto infringement notices amounting to R90 250, with 20 vehicles being impounded because of non-compliance with the Road Traffic Act.

The poice encourages people to continue reporting criminal or suspicious activities by contacting Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or using the My SAPS App.

