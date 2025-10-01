Ward 10 residents cast votes for new ward councillor

Residents of Mamelodi East came out in their numbers to cast their votes for the by-elections in Ward 10 on Wednesday.

A new councillor needs to be elected after the previous ward councillor, Thabang Masemola, was fatally shot by an unknown man outside a tuck shop on the main road in Stoffel Park, in the far east of Mamelodi, on July 8.

Residents could choose between candidates from four political parties.

DA candidate, Nokulunga Silver Rose Nonjiko, said she is a resident in the ward and knows almost all the challenges in the area.

Nonjiko promised to first focus on repairing the roads in the area to avoid potholes and erosion.

“The issue of crime in the area is on top of my list because there is a lot of crime and gangsters terrorising the community.”

She said the DA is busy with a petition to have more police visibility in the area.

ANC candidate Letsepaka Isaac Sekele said there are a lot of challenges in Ward 10 that need to be fixed.

Sekele said the first thing he would do is to tackle the issue of service delivery in the area.

“The issue of electricity in Lusaka must be prioritised, Stoffel Park’s main roads need to be fixed and lastly, the relocation process for Riverside informal settlement,” said Sekele.

The candidate for the Al Jama-ah Muslim Political Party, Shahidul Haqq Matemba, said he has been living in the ward for over 30 years, and he knows all the challenges in the area.

Matemba said the first thing he would do is to fix the electricity in Lusaka.

“The second thing is to make sure that the Lusaka clinic project, that is on hold, resumes as soon as possible. Thirdly, [to] fix Stoffel Park main road,” said Matemba.

MK Party candidate Seshike Johanne ‘Joe’ Kgopa said the first thing he would do as a ward councillor is to build a good working relationship with all four communities in Ward 10, including with their sectional leaders.

He promised to start with the most challenging service delivery issues. Top of his list is to fight youth unemployment and build a relationship with the management of Mams Mall to employ the locals since the mall is situated in Ward 10.

Kgopa said he would then turn his focus to the Lusaka Clinic Project.

“Building the clinic must resume as soon as possible. We cannot allow residents, including senior citizens, to walk long distances for medical healthcare when we have our own clinic in Lusaka,” said Kgopa.

He said he would also challenge the issue of roads in Stoffel Park and the Alaska area.

