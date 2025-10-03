Single-line of Mabopane rail operation begins

Mabopane commuters have been advised to make alternative travel plans and allow extra time for their journeys as major railway upgrades continue along the Pretoria–Mabopane corridor.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) announced that only one track will be operating on sections of the line between October 6 and November 30.

This temporary measure forms part of the ballast screening and tamping project, a large maintenance programme that began on August 1.

The project is aimed at modernising the railway and ensuring safer, more efficient services for thousands of daily passengers who rely on the Mabopane–Pretoria line, one of the busiest commuter routes in Tshwane.

According to Prasa, ballast screening involves cleaning and reusing the crushed stones that sit beneath the tracks, while tamping compacts and strengthens them to improve track stability.

Together, these upgrades are essential for reducing bumps, preventing delays, and delivering smoother rides.

“Ballast screening and tamping may sound like technical processes, but their benefits will be felt directly by commuters. “Stable tracks mean fewer service disruptions, improved punctuality, and a safer railway for everyone,” said spokesperson Andiswa Makanda.

During this period, trains running from Mabopane, Belle Ombre, Saulsville, and De Wildt will be affected.

The agency stated that because single-line operation reduces the number of trains that can safely run on the line, services may be reduced or rescheduled.

Commuters have been urged to plan their trips and stay updated through station noticeboards and Prasa’s social media platforms.

While disruptions are expected, the agency assured passengers that every effort is being made to minimise inconvenience.

“We know this work may cause temporary frustration, but the long-term goal is to provide a rail system that is reliable and commuter-focused,” the agency added.

For many Mabopane residents, the line to Pretoria is a lifeline, connecting them to jobs, schools, and essential services.

The railway has suffered years of neglect and vandalism, leaving passengers frustrated with delays and overcrowding.

Prasa say commuters’ comfort and safety remain their number one priority. “Each upgrade brings us closer to a modern railway system that meets the needs of today’s South African commuter.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of November, after which normal services should resume.

Prasa has pledged to keep commuters informed throughout the process.

