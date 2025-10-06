Severe thunderstorms with hail expected in Pretoria today

Residents in Pretoria are urged to prepare for severe thunderstorms and possible hail this afternoon, following a Yellow Level 2 warning issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

The storms are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning between 14:00 and 21:00, with a risk of localised flooding and power outages.

According to the SAWS, there is a 60% chance of rainfall predicted.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane Emergency Services urged residents to remain cautious.

Possible Impacts of Severe Thunderstorms:

• Heavy downpours that may lead to localised flooding, especially in low-lying areas, flat plains, and on vulnerable roads.

• Large amounts of small hail over open areas.

• Damaging winds and excessive lightning, which may result in structural fires.

• Traffic disruptions due to flooded roads and reduced visibility.

• Motor vehicle accidents caused by slippery road conditions.

• Localised service disruptions due to power outages and infrastructure damage.

Damage to property, particularly to roofs in both formal and informal settlements.

To ensure personal safety and minimize damage, residents are urged to:

• Stay indoors where possible and avoid metal objects such as fences or power lines that can conduct electricity.

• Avoid outdoor activities like fishing or playing golf, as metal equipment can attract lightning.

• Refrain from seeking shelter under isolated trees or tall objects.

• Never attempt to cross flooded roads, bridges, or swollen streams.

