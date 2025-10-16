Widow sentenced after staging robbery to cover husband’s murder

The Pretoria High Court handed a 20-year jail sentence to Roda Mugadui (25), widow of the slain traditional healer Duarte Joaquim (65).

Mugadui, from Skierlik in the far east of Mamelodi, was arrested by the Boschskop police on January 19, 2022, following the brutal death of her husband and traditional healer, who was hacked to death in what was staged as an armed robbery gone wrong.

Boschkop police spokesperson Sergeant Yeroboam Mbatsane said the woman said that at around 22:00, three suspects knocked at their door, pretending to be clients who needed to consult Joaquim.

She also claimed the suspects attacked her and her husband, but she managed to escape without sustaining injuries.

Roda further told the police that both their cellphones and money were taken during the robbery.

Despite her claims, Boschkop detectives Sergeant Moses Lekgoathi and Sergeant Lesiba Mashishi opened an investigation.

Mbatsane said the pair reconstructed the crime scene and brought in the crime scene experts to help with forensic investigations and blood samples taken from stains.

The investigations established Mugadui as the main suspect.

She was arrested and charged with murder, and her bail application was opposed at the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court.

The case was transferred to the Pretoria High Court, where Mugadui pleaded guilty.

She was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for murder on September 25. She was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Abdul Damon and management welcomed the sentence and thanked the officers for their hard work.

