Community demands action over soil dumpsite impact

A soil dumpsite operation currently underway on a property in the Rietfontein area near Mooikloof in Pretoria East has sparked serious concerns among residents and local businesses.

The site, linked to the ongoing Garsfontein Road upgrades, appears to have started without any visible environmental impact assessment or community consultation.

Residents say the operation has caused significant disruption, including the displacement of indigenous wildlife, noise pollution, dust-related health risks, and damage to property.

At the same time, a variety of local wildlife, including vervet monkeys, hedgehogs, chameleons, and bats, have been displaced as trees were cut down and burned to clear the site.

“These animals had nowhere to go,” said a nearby resident. “Their homes were destroyed without any thought.”

Noise pollution from heavy trucks and machinery has become a daily nuisance.

“The sound of tailgates slamming and rocks being dumped can be heard for kilometres,” said a local business owner. “It disrupts our work and scares away clients.”

Other residents echoed concerns over the constant noise, saying it has made peaceful living difficult.

Dust from the site has worsened the already poor air quality, which many blame on recent fires in the area.

“The dust settles everywhere and makes breathing difficult,” said a staff member at a nearby office. Despite these concerns, no dust control measures like water spraying are reportedly being used.

Safety has also become an issue, with damaged boundary and electrical fences raising fears about animals wandering into dangerous areas.

With the summer rains approaching, residents worry about soil erosion and runoff worsening the damage.

The land has supported indigenous veld and wildlife for decades, but residents say it is now being destroyed without any proper environmental assessment or consultation.

Residents have not seen any reports or been asked for input.

Community members feel like the project just started without regard for the environment.

The property is reportedly being used to process soil linked to the Garsfontein Road extension, with the house on the property intended to serve as an office.

Yet questions remain about whether the necessary environmental authorisations under the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA) have been granted, and why the community was not consulted beforehand.

Residents are calling on authorities to clarify if an environmental impact assessment was conducted, and if so, to provide access to the report.

They want to know what measures are being taken to protect wildlife and control dust, how safety risks are being managed, and what recourse is available for those affected by noise and property damage.

Authorities including as the Gauteng Transport and Roads Department were approached for comment but none has been received at the time of publication.

