Community helps Centurion teen take first steps to hear again

On October 16, 13-year-old Zuan Brümmer could hear again when his first cochlear implant was switched on for the first time.

This comes after months of anticipation and a surgery on September 15.

Zuan’s mother Louise said the surgery went very well despite her son being anxious beforehand.

“Although he was very afraid, the surgery went very well. He had some dizzy spells and minor pain, but he did great,” she said.

Louise said the family experienced a mix of emotions in the days leading up to the surgery, feeling both anxious and excited as they faced the uncertainty of how Zuan would adjust to such a significant change.

The most anticipated moment came on October 16, just before his implant was switched on.

“At that stage, he could only hear about 4% in the implanted ear, but the experience marked the beginning of a journey toward hearing more fully.”

Louise recalled the first sounds Zuan heard.

“He said it sounds like two steel pipes being banged together,” she explained.

While Zuan has not yet regained full hearing, the family understands that it is a gradual process.

Louise noted that adapting to the new sounds is challenging, but they are hopeful.

“It will improve over time, and as days pass, his hearing will get better, but it can take up to six months to get to where he should be. We had no expectations for activation, as we were told not to expect too much, as it is still going to be a long road.”

For her, this carries profound meaning.

Having watched her son wear hearing aids 24/7 from a young age, Louise said she cannot imagine a world for him without sound.

“For us as a family, this means the world. He embraced it like a champ at only two years old, not taking it off ever. Sound was and is everything for him,” she said.

Emotionally, the journey has been both challenging and rewarding for the family.

“I was honestly hoping we would never get to this point, but by God’s grace and the community’s love and support, they made it much easier to accept,” she added.

“The next steps for Zuan involve intensive speech therapy and getting used to the new sounds, which differ from what he experienced with traditional hearing aids.”

She said the implant will allow him to hear sounds he never could before, opening a new world of auditory experiences.

Louise expressed deep gratitude to the community members who supported the family financially and emotionally.

“Without the community’s contributions, this opportunity would not have been possible.”

She also revealed that the family is already preparing for her son’s second implant and remains confident that, with continued support, he will reach his full potential.

Zuan’s hearing loss, which began in infancy after a severe bout of scarlet fever, left him with severe to profound deafness.

By the age of two, when he was still not speaking, medical tests confirmed his condition, and he received his first hearing aids shortly thereafter.

Despite using hearing aids, Zuan’s hearing deteriorated, particularly in his right ear, making daily communication, schoolwork, and social interaction increasingly difficult.

Louise previously highlighted the urgency of the cochlear implant.

“This procedure would be life-changing for him, and it is our only option,” she said last month.

Fundraising efforts, led by community volunteer Annette Cronje, were critical to covering the shortfall not provided by medical aid.

