Relief in north as metro completes long-awaited sewer fix

After months of disruptions, detours and community frustration, the city has confirmed the completion of the complex sewerage repair project at the main entrance to Pretoria North, along Rachel De Beer Street.

The collapsed sewer pipe, which first gave way earlier this year, caused significant sewer overflow and severe traffic congestion along one of the suburb’s busiest roads.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the repair work was completed following an extensive and technically demanding operation.

“The metro’s sewer maintenance team replaced the damaged section, stretching from manhole to manhole, with a new 30m high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe, which offers enhanced durability and long-term resistance against future collapses,” Mashigo said.

He explained that the prolonged repair time was mainly due to the complexity of the work and the limited accessibility of the damaged section.

“The team had to conduct careful excavation while maintaining the structural stability of the surrounding area, as the collapse occurred directly beneath a high-traffic intersection and deep below the road surface,” he said.

Before trenching could begin, multiple underground services had to be mapped and protected.

These included water lines, stormwater drains and telecommunication cables, all of which ran close to the damaged sewer pipe.

Mashigo said this process required meticulous co-ordination between different departments and external service providers to avoid accidental damage or further service interruptions.

“Every utility line had to be identified, marked and safeguarded before excavation, which significantly extended the duration of the project, but was necessary for safety and service continuity,” he added.

The metro’s technical team also faced challenging working conditions, including fluctuating groundwater levels and unstable soil.

Despite these difficulties, artisans and technicians from the sewer maintenance unit worked extended hours and through adverse conditions to ensure the project was completed to a high standard.

Mashigo commended their commitment and expertise, saying, “This repair demanded specialised workmanship and precision.

“Our teams demonstrated exceptional dedication and professionalism to deliver a permanent and high-quality solution that restores full sewer functionality and prevents further damage.”

Tshwane has assured residents that normal sewer operations and traffic flow have now been fully restored.

Mashigo extended the metro’s gratitude to the residents of Pretoria North and surrounding neighbourhoods for their patience and co-operation throughout the process.

“We acknowledge the inconvenience caused by the temporary traffic diversions and construction barriers.

“However, these safety measures were essential to ensure that the excavation and installation could be completed without incident,” he said.

The municipality believes the use of HDPE material represents an important upgrade from the older clay pipe that had deteriorated over time.

The new installation is expected to provide greater resilience to ground movement and allow heavy vehicle loads along Rachel De Beer Street.

Residents said they are beyond grateful that the constant sewage leaks and traffic disruptions are finally coming to an end.

Pretoria North resident Jacky Sikhwari said the fix was long overdue.

“It’s been a nightmare. For months, that section was almost impossible to drive through, and it’s just wonderful to see real progress,” he said.

Residents repeatedly complained about overflowing sewage, foul smells, and dangerous road conditions that had transformed the area into what many described as a dirt road.

Another resident Werner Louw said the community hopes this fix is permanent.

“Let’s hope this fix lasts. We have had so many promises before. It’s good to see it done, but the metro must follow through with proper road repairs and regular checks.”

Ward councillor Quentin Meyer said, “This shows what can happen when residents stand together. It’s been a tough few months, but this victory belongs to the people of Pretoria North.”

