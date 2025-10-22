Stop the Leaks campaign to curb Region 6 water losses

Tshwane metro has intensified its efforts to curb water losses in east suburbs through the ThibaDiLeaks – Stop the Leaks Campaign.

The metro has accelerated its service delivery drive in Region 6 with a focused operation aimed at repairing water leaks, replacing faulty meters, and clearing sewerage blockages.

This forms part of the metro’s commitment to reducing water losses across its seven regions.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said over the past few weeks, multidisciplinary teams deployed to various wards in Region 6 made progress, repairing 45 pipe leaks, attending to 65 sewer blockages, replacing 4 water meters, repairing 49 meters, and resolving 2 illegal meter connections.

“These interventions emphasises the city’s determination to maintain efficient water and sanitation systems that ensure consistent, quality service to residents,” Mashigo explained.

He said while notable progress has been achieved, a few water meter leaks remain outstanding.

“Two dedicated meter-repair teams will continue working in wards 15 and 87 over the next few weeks to complete the repairs.”

Mashigo said the metro acknowledges that infrastructure challenges continue to affect service delivery in Region 6.

“These include recurring pipe bursts caused by fluctuating water pressure, ageing pipelines, and theft or vandalism of pressure-reducing valves which are critical devices that regulate water flow.”

He added that in some areas, illegal structures built over servitudes and pipelines have also hindered maintenance work.

“Despite these obstacles, the city remains resolute in its commitment to implement sustainable solutions.”

He stressed that the ThibaDiLeaks – Stop the Leaks Campaign is a citywide commitment to preserve every drop of water, recognising that water is not just a service but a shared resource that sustains all communities.

“Every repaired pipe, every replaced meter, and every illegal connection removed represents a tangible step towards a more efficient and sustainable water network.”

To address recurring infrastructure challenges, the city will reinstate stolen pressure-reducing valves, install pressure-monitoring sensors in high-pressure zones, and introduce soft-start protocols after maintenance to prevent sudden bursts.

ALSO READ: Relief in north as metro completes long-awaited sewer fix

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.