Tech and teamwork to tackle Tshwane crime

The metro will prioritise technology-driven crime prevention and law enforcement capacity, according to the MMC for Community Safety Hannes Coetzee.

As part of this plan, the TMPD will finalise the recruitment of 200 new constables, following years of staff losses due to resignations, retirements, dismissals, and deaths without replacements.

Coetzee said the administration inherited a department weakened by years of neglect and mismanagement.

“By-law enforcement had suffered from poor visibility, outdated vehicles and fragmented co-ordination. Our law enforcement officers worked with limited resources and inadequate technology,” he explained.

He added that their second year in office will see the expansion of technology-driven policing through integrated surveillance, smart analytics, and real-time data-sharing with the SAPS.

Coetzee highlighted that the Fire and Emergency Services faced crumbling infrastructure, severe equipment shortages, and a lack of operational readiness.

“Yet, despite these deep-rooted challenges, our resolve to restore order, accountability and safety across Tshwane has never wavered.”

Looking ahead to the 2025/26 financial year, he said the administration aims to build on last year’s momentum with renewed determination.

Coetzee said the 200 recruits will commence training in January 2026, reinforcing the frontline strength of the TMPD and improving visibility across all regions.

He stressed that the administration firmly believes that safety is the foundation of dignity and that good governance begins with visible, reliable, and ethical service delivery.

“The City of Tshwane is on a path of renewal, one that is built on partnership, professionalism and purpose. Our task is not yet complete, but the progress we have made demonstrates what disciplined leadership and collective commitment can achieve.”

Coetzee noted that renovations at the Rosslyn, Centurion, and Jabulani stations have modernised facilities, while new operational vehicles have enhanced the city’s rapid response capabilities.

He said over the past year, the coalition has started to turn the tide.

“More than 400 regional by-law operations and 244 anti-dumping actions have been executed, reclaiming public spaces and restoring a culture of civic discipline.”

The MMC said a comprehensive asset-protection review was conducted across 1 087 city-owned properties, with 729 sites already assessed for compliance.

“Our partnerships with Vumacam, Vodacom, BMW, Nissan and Ford have introduced advanced surveillance and fleet technologies that strengthened the visibility, mobility and intelligence capacity of the TMPD. Through this innovation, enforcement is no longer reactive but proactive and intelligence-led, thus ensuring that the rule of law is felt in every corner of our city.”

The donation of R6.18-million in radiation detection equipment from the US Department of Energy has elevated Tshwane’s disaster-response capability to world-class standards, ensuring the city is prepared to respond to any emergency with precision and professionalism.

Coetzee said these initiatives reflect a decisive break from the dysfunction the administration inherited. Through disciplined management, strategic reform, and strong partnerships, the Community Safety Cluster is restoring the capacity to protect, serve, and respond effectively.

“As we move into the 2025/26 financial year, our focus is to build upon this momentum with renewed determination.”

He reaffirmed that all satellite fire stations will be fully operationalised and equipped for continuous 24-hour coverage, while the Emergency Services Department will enhance its readiness, response capability, and public safety education.

Coetzee emphasised that the administration remains committed to ethical, reliable, and visible service delivery.

“The City of Tshwane is on a path of renewal, one that is built on partnership, professionalism and purpose. Our task is not yet complete, but the progress we have made demonstrates what disciplined leadership and collective commitment can achieve.”

He concluded by reaffirming his dedication to restoring public confidence in Tshwane.

“As the MMC for Community Safety, I reaffirm our unwavering dedication to a city that protects its people, honours its commitments and delivers with integrity.

“Together, we are rebuilding the confidence of our residents and proving that effective governance can restore both safety and pride to our capital city.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.